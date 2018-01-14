Have the breakfast of champions on these 10 breakfast bars

Blink and you could overlook the fact that there is a breakfast bar even included here, thanks to the seamless design and gorgeous muted tones. In an open-plan space, this design is a great way to separate the different zones, while also offering up an informal location for a spot of sustenance before the day begins. Delicious!

For more kitchen design inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Small kitchens to swoon over!