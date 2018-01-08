Overlooking the sea; a remodelling project that'll leave you in awe

The seashore is where you can capture the beautiful scenery of the coastline—something you won't be able to see from the city. People who live in the urban cities often crave to spend their vacation or long weekends by the beach. The superb views and panoramic landscapes are loved by many as they help relieve accumulated stress. If you are one of them, keep reading!

In this article, we will bring you to the shores and show you an amazing remodelling project that will leave you awestruck. Soichi Mizutani Design Office Co., Ltd., a Japanese architectural company, has come up with this rustic vacation house that sits right at the edge of the coast. The space is designed to fit new functions and applications while maximizing the use of each area. Although presented with an old wooden appearance, you will soon be greeted by a cozy and warm interior with sophisticated designs that cater towards modern people.

Let's begin the tour now!