Incredible design ideas for self-confessed introverts

Modern New Home in Hampstead, Black and Milk | Interior Design | London
We see a lot of homes here at homify that are clearly the products of both inspired architects with vision, as well as bold and creative clients, but what about people who consider themselves to be introverts? Can they still enjoy a beautiful home, without adopting daring schemes through purchases such as eclectic built-in kitchens? The answer is a resounding yes!

We think that we've come up with a few fantastic suggestions that will make the home of any introvert a whole lot more exciting and suitable for a gentler predisposition and natural desire to spend a lot of time indoors, so come with us now and take a look! You'll be impressed by how self-contained a house really can be!

Outdoor sitting areas.

Modern New Home in Hampstead - patio Black and Milk | Interior Design | London
Black and Milk | Interior Design | London
Black and Milk | Interior Design | London

Just because you're an introvert, it doesn't mean that you can't enjoy a little outdoor time! By investing in a striking terrace, you can lap up some sunshine and invite a few select people to join you for some socializing too, but all within your own walls. Perfect!

Private fitness centers.

Дом Millennium-park, 420 м², Bronx
Bronx
Bronx

Can you imagine how wonderful it would be to have a terrific home gym? Talk about negating the issue of being too shy to exercise in public! You don't even need a large space, as you can simply transform a small spare bedroom by installing a few small machines.

Hobby-specific snugs.

Corner Bay Window Mazura
Mazura
Mazura

For introverted bookworms, we think that this corner snug would be an absolute dream! With books to hand and comfortable cushions in place, endless hours could be whiled away with nobody but literary characters as company. Now that sounds like heaven to us.

Luxurious bathrooms.

Loft do DJ Renata Ratier - CASA COR MS 2014, Gabriela Pereira
Gabriela Pereira
Gabriela Pereira

Whether you're an extrovert or introvert, you need a bathroom and we rather like the idea of going all out. It's unlikely that more shy and retiring people will be keen to visit a public spa, so how about taking the time to create a stunning modern bathroom that offers a whole lot more luxury than standard spaces? You could even add a sauna!

Secret spaces.

Window seat homify
homify
homify

Your home is your castle and introverts tend to seek out spaces that feel more snug and secure, so a pretty little summerhouse or garden room would be a great addition to any property! It could be decked out for any interest, such as listening to music, and with a large window, it won't feel as though you're hiding away from the world.

Pretty work spaces.

Office space SALTY INTERIORS
SALTY INTERIORS
SALTY INTERIORS

Self-employment suits introverts down to the ground, as they can choose their own working hours, not have to deal with office politics and do something they genuinely enjoy, which is why a home office is the perfect addition to their properties! What a great way to never dread the working week again.

Home cinemas.

Private Duplex - Tag Sultan Compound - New Cairo, Balance Innovation
Balance Innovation
Balance Innovation

We imagine that the idea of visiting a movie theater must fill an introvert with dread, but  that shouldn't mean that they can't enjoy a feature film now and then! A home cinema room might sound like a lavish installation, but if someone is going to spend the majority of their time in the house, it might as well account for every need, right? 

Can you think of anything else that an introvert's home would need?

