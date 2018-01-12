5 Attractive interior designs that utilizes steel

If you have just moved into your new house, you're probably scratching your head right now, figuring how to organize your things and decorate your place. Getting new furnitures is important for a change of atmosphere, but today we will focus on another essential factor—which is storage. In this article, we will show you 5 steel shelves used in various interior settings. Keep reading to find out how it works!
Our first example is designed in particular for kitchens and is introduced by ART-I-CHOK from Ukraine. Steel is considered a very strong material, which makes it ideal for building shelves. However, since metallic structures can also be perceived as cold and industrial-like, designers here have painted them white and covered them with light wooden boards. Now, the shelf appears more neat and clean to hold your kitchenware and appliances!
Next, we have a very unique design presented by furniture and accessories company from Germany, ELFA DEUTSCHLAND GMBH. As mentioned just now, metallic steel is strong and sturdy. Take a look at this design! A steel shelf is attached directly onto the wall to hold heavy items like books and documents. Not only is it creative and aesthetically pleasing, it also helps save space in the room. What's good about it is that you can manually adjust the height of each partition to your own needs. Snazzy!
Whether it's a storage room or shelf, it is important to first understand the layout and space in it. For instance, it is necessary to estimate the usage and size of the room and the amount of items to be stored. Customized designs are ideal to fit your needs according to the conditions of space. You can combine drawers, cabinets, desks and shelves into one big furniture like in the picture. It appears exceptionally neat and stylish!
If you are the type who rearranges your furnitures once in a while, you might want to opt for a flexible storage shelf. MUEBLES FLORES TORREBLANCA from Spain has come up with this mobile steel cart with wheels. Of course, this design is only for dining use. But you can also adopt a similar idea to bigger shelf structures.
To conclude this article, we have this bathroom design by Japanese architectural company, koizumisekkei. The demand for storage space in the bathroom is higher than you imagine, considering the amount of daily necessities used. Similar to the first design we saw, a steel shelf is built along with wooden tops to soften its appearance. Storage boxes are also placed near the bottom for better categorization and a sense of privacy. Other than boxes, you can also use baskets as an alternative!