8 white kitchens that will make you say WOW

Embracing a little color is no bad thing, but for a truly timeless and classic kitchen design, you need to give some consideration to an all-white aesthetic. There is a reason why kitchen planners the world over seem to always get asked for them you know! Fresh, beautiful and perfect for kitchens of all sizes, totally white designs have an intrinsic ability to make the most of any natural light and can be adapted to accept either traditional motifs or ultra contemporary lines with ease. Let's take a look at a host of our favorite projects and see if we can tempt you to take the simpler route when designing your next kitchen revamp!
Isn't this an absolutely incredible white kitchen with a Scandinavian feel? Gloss white cabinets and soft natural wood are a match made in heaven and add a real sense of spaciousness to the entire room too. It's hard to pick a favorite part of this room, but the high stools might just have the edge, as they tie everything in together.
Don't go thinking that an all-white kitchen would look too stark or modern for a large heritage home, as they are gorgeously appropriate! Shaker style cabinet doors, a large island and some incredible light fixtures have all proved that beyond a shadow of a doubt in this impressive space.
The warmth of the rich wooden floor here is all that was needed to keep the balance between contemporary chic and cozy heart of the home. Negating top cabinets has allowed for a much larger feel and can we take a minute to coo over that integrated light panel in the wall? Wow!
You know you're in the kitchen of a keen cook when the stove is the main focal point! Aside from the impressive burners, however, what we love about this kitchen is that it has been created in a brand new extension, complete with a host of glazing. By choosing white as the finishing color, all the sunlight that pours in will be reflected into every nook and cranny and we're never mad at a stylish breakfast bar!
Lovely! There's a reason why metro tiles are so popular right now; they just look effortlessly cool. Seriously, you add white metro tiles to your kitchen and use dark grout and you have the makings of a perfect Instagram space! Coupled with modern white Shaker cabinets and piquant black contrasts, this is a really trendy kitchen. Dare we say it; a hipster kitchen!
This might be the most contemporary white kitchen of them all, thanks to a commitment to a seam-free finish! No handles, a slimline countertop and angular shapes all help to make this a really stark and elegantly simple room that is no-nonsense and geared towards functionality, which we really admire!
We know what you're thinking and yes, this IS a huge counter and breakfast bar, but in a large family household or one that entertains regularly, you need that! By choosing white for the main structures, the kitchen itself almost blends into the background, allowing the more sociable element to stand out and we really like that. Open shelves are fast-becoming a favorite element for us as well.
If you choose a white kitchen for no other reason, perhaps the fact that you can accessorize them so easily could be a good motivating factor for you? With all-white cabinets and walls, you can afford to go to town with a bright floor, funky light fixtures or a statement dining table and it won't ever look 'too much', as the rest of the room is so simple.
For a little more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Stylish breakfast bars for any kitchen!