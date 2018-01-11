A four-storey villa with elegance throughout

There's a number of interior designers in Taiwan who are really upping the game and today, we want to show you an absolutely incredible villa that oozes sophistication and glamour to prove that! Clean lines, open spaces and inspired use of color have all come together to create a cacophony of incredible living areas in this innovative home and we think it will appeal to absolutely everyone. If you have an innate love for minimalist living rooms, natural materials and muted tones, you're about to experience some serious home envy, so be prepared!
Let's start with a look at the incredible exterior of this home. Towering above the landscape, it has a really domineering and impressive aesthetic in place and we are definitely intrigued enough to want to see inside!
WOW! The polished white floor in this utterly spectacular open-plan living room really sets the tone for the rest of the decor, don't you agree? There's such a fresh vibe here that it's incredible and using the television as a non-permanent room divide was inspired!
White, gray, black and natural wood really do work so beautifully together, as they all have a similarly cool undertone to them. In this large, open home, they have been perfectly coordinated to differentiate between different zones and functions, without the need for bulky walls. Stunning!
We can't get enough of all the different textures and materials in this home. It would have been so easy to maintain a really plain and unadventurous look, but the interior designers have taken the road less traveled instead, which has resulted in a layered and interesting finish. Gloss surfaces meet flat wood effect panels and industrial concrete so naturally and form an amazing mosaic of styles.
We are always astonished when homes have been finished with incredible lighting designs, as they are still a very undervalued asset. Here, you can really see how amazing a statement lighting fixture can be, as well as how well it finishes a space. Lighting can be a work of art, when your fixtures are a little more interesting.
Even in bright and modern family homes, corridors tend to be a little dark and unspectacular, but here, we can see that the darker pockets have been used for dramatic effect. Some targeted lighting and eye-catching plants were all that was needed to make every hallway something to be enjoyed, rather than simply rushed through.
Isn't it fabulous that this master bedroom has sought to mimic the design of the main living space? By including a seating area and cordoning off the more private bed space, with a large television, there is a terrific sense of concurrent interior design going on. We can't help but think that with a bedroom as well-equipped as this one, the owners must be hard-pressed to ever actually leave it!
Exposed brick walls are glorious and exceptionally popular right now, but by using gray bricks, this wall has a really elegant, sophisticated and timeless look. It suits the wider color scheme so perfectly as well, meaning that literally every surface has been considered as part of the finished home, which takes a lot of commitment!
We can really get onboard with the idea of having seating in every conceivable space and here, an open sitting and dining room works SO well. It's a wonderful thing to be able to enjoy your family's company, wherever you are and whatever you're doing and the sofa here looks so comfortable that we can picture some seriously casual movie nights being a treat!
Using understated, low-level furniture has made for a beautiful spacious aesthetic here. Is it just us or does the lower bed seem somehow more relaxed and restful? Coupled with super long curtains, this is a really elegant and high-end look.
Finally, just take a look at how inviting this building is, at night! With so much glass in place, all of the sophistication found on the inside seems to radiate out and now that we know how the interior looks, we have a newfound admiration for how representative this facade is!
