A four-storey villa with elegance throughout

There's a number of interior designers in Taiwan who are really upping the game and today, we want to show you an absolutely incredible villa that oozes sophistication and glamour to prove that! Clean lines, open spaces and inspired use of color have all come together to create a cacophony of incredible living areas in this innovative home and we think it will appeal to absolutely everyone. If you have an innate love for minimalist living rooms, natural materials and muted tones, you're about to experience some serious home envy, so be prepared!