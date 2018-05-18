Things you must consider when designing a container house

With housing prices soaring the world over, we wanted to take a look at how talented architects in other countries, such as Korea, have been offering better value, comfortable spaces and chic design for their clients and we think we've found the answer; CONTAINER HOMES! Now, we know that at first glance, container homes might not be quite the luxury modern family properties that everybody dreams of, but by following some simple guidelines, you can absolutely turn disused shipping crates into something exceptionally special, but don't just take out word for it! Come with us now as we use a favorite project to explain exactly what you need to do to turn a metal cube into a palatial dream home!