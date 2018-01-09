10 of the coolest kids rooms you'll ever see

We like to think that we've seen some of the most amazing modern kid's bedrooms ever, but have you? Just in case you're looking for some inspiration for a revamp of your little one's space, we wanted to show you 10 of our all-time favorite designs, each of which has been crafted by genius interior designers with a flair for individual style. Why not come with us now and take a look? We think you'll start scouring for talented local carpenters that might be able to knock you up a very unusual bed, if nothing else and just think of all the cool parent points that you'll accrue!
The nautical but nice theme of this bedroom has really helped to maintain a sense of fun and personal style, while still being a more grown up space. Navy blue and white is a deceptively classic scheme that works beautifully to offer a touch of sophistication alongside a funky aesthetic.
It's no secret that kids love their bedrooms to be a little more exciting, which is why this design works so well! The raised beds and innovative ladders offer far more fun and whimsy than a standard design and could lead to a lot of imaginative playtime.
If you have a budding intellect in your household, you'll want to nurture that studious mindset, which is why we LOVE this fabulous bedroom! Offering bookshelves above the bed and transforming what could be a lazy space into a more literary haven, this really does feel like a personal library!
A little bit of pink is never a bad thing and if you have a little one that loves all things pastel, we think they'd go crazy for a space like this one! Don't forget that pink isn't just for girls though, as it's such a positive hue that it will make any child feel special! Just look at those bed drapes!
Don't you just love the way that every facet of this child's bedroom is geared towards fun and imagination? Bright colors, funky patterns and an amazing novelty bed, which we would still love in our thirties, there is a real sense of indulgence and enjoyment here. The only problem you might encounter is an unwillingness to go to sleep!
If you're thinking to yourself that you have a large household to account for, take some inspiration from this double bunk bed design! Not only is there enough space for four residents, but with pull-out beds as well, hidden in drawers, sleepovers would be possible too! WOW! We really like how each bed has been finished with individual bed linen, for a sense of personal style.
Is it ok to be jealous of this bedroom, despite being adults? The notion of bringing a treehouse indoors is just so unique and fun and lends itself to a more understated color scheme as well. One thing's for sure; we don't think any kid would mind getting up when they can simply slide down to breakfast!
One of the problems with kid's room decor is that it can be expensive and subject to change as they grow. With a design like this one, which focuses on more natural colors and adaptable storage, those worries can be put to bed, quite literally! Using a storage system to divide the room into play and sleep zones was inspired and is definitely an idea we are bookmarking too! The tree mural might be our favorite element!
We would have killed for a bedroom like this one, when we were younger! A high-level bed, sofa and the funky circular snug area all look super cool and unusual, which we all know kids deem as VERY important! There's no lack of practicality either, as all the integrated storage really is up to the task of organizing even the most messy kids!
Fresh, youthful and yet with a touch of grown up chic, this bedroom is amazing! The disguised wall lights are a genius touch that can offer comfort for any little ones that aren't fans of the dark and we think any budding artists would really feel inspired by the use of color and shapes here!
