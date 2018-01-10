7 Small balconies for a simple living

If you like to enjoy times alone, take a look at this balcony design. From Taiwan, MK Interior Design created this calming area for you to have contemplative thoughts with yourself. The walls are finished in wood to enhance its nature touch. Likewise, designers have even built a mini garden on the side covered in white gravels. Here, the lighting is one of the key points of focus. This arc-shaped lamp illuminates the space effortlessly so you can sit back and read a book any time. If you're looking for the best way to spend your lone times, this balcony is definitely one to aim for.