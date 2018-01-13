8 Impressive duplex apartment interior designs

A duplex structure is designed to help utilize space more efficiently. They are well-loved by singles, married couples or newlyweds. Note that this multi-storey design is not a complete two-storey house, but rather a 1.5-storey apartment with a slightly raised floor. Such double-layered interior can save 10 to 30% more space, and is more preferred by many because it creates a semi-independent area above. It allows residents to enjoy some cozy private time with themselves and/or with their loved ones.

Today in this article, we have gathered 8 designs and tips to help you build a duplex apartment that is efficient and intimate. Let's begin!