Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 Impressive duplex apartment interior designs

Teresa Choy—homify Teresa Choy—homify
파빌 - 복층 오피스텔 인테리어 스타일링, 노르딕앤 노르딕앤 Modern Bedroom
Loading admin actions …

A duplex structure is designed to help utilize space more efficiently. They are well-loved by singles, married couples or newlyweds. Note that this multi-storey design is not a complete two-storey house, but rather a 1.5-storey apartment with a slightly raised floor. Such double-layered interior can save 10 to 30% more space, and is more preferred by many because it creates a semi-independent area above. It allows residents to enjoy some cozy private time with themselves and/or with their loved ones. 

Today in this article, we have gathered 8 designs and tips to help you build a duplex apartment that is efficient and intimate. Let's begin!

1. Stairs used for storage

​예산휘헌_ 언덕을 넘은 해가 들어오는 집, SHIN DESIGN LAB 신디자인랩건축사사무소 SHIN DESIGN LAB 신디자인랩건축사사무소 Modern Living Room
SHIN DESIGN LAB 신디자인랩건축사사무소
SHIN DESIGN LAB 신디자인랩건축사사무소

In a duplex house, a stairway is necessary to access to the upper floor. A common problem with staircases is that a good amount of space is often wasted as a result. So try placing drawers or cabinets under it for storage like in the picture shown! If you don't have enough space below the stairs for actual cabinets, you can opt for small boxes or hangers as well.

2. Cute decorations

파빌 - 복층 오피스텔 인테리어 스타일링, 노르딕앤 노르딕앤 Modern Living Room
노르딕앤
노르딕앤

Having a loft bed and staircase is like the dream when you're a child, hence it is a place with significant memories and personal feelings. So why not decorate this little area yourself with your own style and preference? The example here is created by Nordic &, in which he used a minimalist shelf, polaroids and a circular mirror to give the stairway a nostalgic and clean appearance. 

3. Concept of separation

FROM SHOP TO LOFT, R3ARCHITETTI R3ARCHITETTI Study/officeAccessories & decoration
R3ARCHITETTI
R3ARCHITETTI

A double-storey house has the advantage of being able to create different styles with unlimited possibilities. In this design, the first floor adopts a simple and modern style, while the second floor is finished with brick-like walls, warm lighting and rich wooden furniture for a cozier and rustic atmosphere.

4. Utilization of mirrors

Apartments in Oakley Square, London Pergo Modern Living Room
Pergo
Pergo

A duplex apartment can be visibly frustrating depending on how the two floors are separated. If so, try installing full-length mirrors on the walls below to reflect light and create a greater sense of space. You can also transform the space into a cabinet and install mirrors on the surface to increase your house's practicality.

5. Optical illusion by the vertical railings

복층 24평형 신혼집 아파트 , 로움 건축과 디자인 로움 건축과 디자인 Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
로움 건축과 디자인
로움 건축과 디자인

As mentioned previously, mirrors create optical illusion that make a space appear bigger than it actually is. Here's another one—vertical railings. Note that round or curved elements are more likely to compress space. 

6. Stairs behind the door

浪漫情挑紐約上城風, 大集國際室內裝修設計工程有限公司 大集國際室內裝修設計工程有限公司 Modern Living Room
大集國際室內裝修設計工程有限公司
大集國際室內裝修設計工程有限公司

Here, the sliding door hides the staircase and storage space so the interior looks clean and organized as a whole. Likewise, it is a smart way to keep your stored items away from dusts. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Low-ceiling bedrooms

浪漫情挑紐約上城風, 大集國際室內裝修設計工程有限公司 大集國際室內裝修設計工程有限公司 Modern Bedroom
大集國際室內裝修設計工程有限公司
大集國際室內裝修設計工程有限公司

Contemplating on what to use your second floor for? Why not a bedroom? This space has a ceiling significantly lower than the rest of the house, but it is just enough for an intimate resting space. Designers here have arranged a mattress and also a platform on the side to store simple belongings. The mirror on the left also contributes to a sense of spaciousness.

8. Charming and cozy bedroom

파빌 - 복층 오피스텔 인테리어 스타일링, 노르딕앤 노르딕앤 Modern Bedroom
노르딕앤
노르딕앤

Our last proposal is another low-ceiling bedroom, but with a very different style from the one presented above. The room is decorated with a sheer bed canopy and christmas lights for a cozy and softer ambience. 

Up your weekend laziness with bedrooms like these

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks