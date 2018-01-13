8 Impressive duplex apartment interior designs

A duplex structure is designed to help utilize space more efficiently. They are well-loved by singles, married couples or newlyweds. Note that this multi-storey design is not a complete two-storey house, but rather a 1.5-storey apartment with a slightly raised floor. Such double-layered interior can save 10 to 30% more space, and is more preferred by many because it creates a semi-independent area above. It allows residents to enjoy some cozy private time with themselves and/or with their loved ones.
Today in this article, we have gathered 8 designs and tips to help you build a duplex apartment that is efficient and intimate. Let's begin!
In a duplex house, a stairway is necessary to access to the upper floor. A common problem with staircases is that a good amount of space is often wasted as a result. So try placing drawers or cabinets under it for storage like in the picture shown! If you don't have enough space below the stairs for actual cabinets, you can opt for small boxes or hangers as well.
Having a loft bed and staircase is like the dream when you're a child, hence it is a place with significant memories and personal feelings. So why not decorate this little area yourself with your own style and preference? The example here is created by Nordic &, in which he used a minimalist shelf, polaroids and a circular mirror to give the stairway a nostalgic and clean appearance.
A double-storey house has the advantage of being able to create different styles with unlimited possibilities. In this design, the first floor adopts a simple and modern style, while the second floor is finished with brick-like walls, warm lighting and rich wooden furniture for a cozier and rustic atmosphere.
A duplex apartment can be visibly frustrating depending on how the two floors are separated. If so, try installing full-length mirrors on the walls below to reflect light and create a greater sense of space. You can also transform the space into a cabinet and install mirrors on the surface to increase your house's practicality.
As mentioned previously, mirrors create optical illusion that make a space appear bigger than it actually is. Here's another one—vertical railings. Note that round or curved elements are more likely to compress space.
Here, the sliding door hides the staircase and storage space so the interior looks clean and organized as a whole. Likewise, it is a smart way to keep your stored items away from dusts.
Contemplating on what to use your second floor for? Why not a bedroom? This space has a ceiling significantly lower than the rest of the house, but it is just enough for an intimate resting space. Designers here have arranged a mattress and also a platform on the side to store simple belongings. The mirror on the left also contributes to a sense of spaciousness.
Our last proposal is another low-ceiling bedroom, but with a very different style from the one presented above. The room is decorated with a sheer bed canopy and christmas lights for a cozy and softer ambience.