These 13 examples beautifully show that less is more!

Small apartments are generally considered inconvenient residential choices owing to the pre-conceived notions of inefficiency. Of late, the increasing paucity of spaces, particularly in urban areas, has led to housing experts & their clients opting more & more for small-sized homes. A small house can give a big practical advantage in a limited space, if the utilization of space is planned properly. This means that a little bit of creativity, some out-of-the-box thinking and a versatile character can transform the most uncomfortable space into the most convenient & chic one.

Today’s homify article offers you 13 apartment interiors that defy their low dimensions in functional finesse, stylish design and visual appeal. These examples prove that small homes do NOT mean uncomfortable living; rather they can serve as templates for smart multifunctional spaces. Take a look at these and draw ample inspiration for your own cozy pad. Get, set, go!