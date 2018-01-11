Your browser is out-of-date.

These 13 examples beautifully show that less is more!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
PROJET VOLTAIRE, Agence Transition Interior Design, Architectes: Carla Lopez et Margaux Meza, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design Modern Living Room
Small apartments are generally considered inconvenient residential choices owing to the pre-conceived notions of inefficiency. Of late, the increasing paucity of spaces, particularly in urban areas, has led to housing experts & their clients opting more & more for small-sized homes. A small house can give a big practical advantage in a limited space, if the utilization of space is planned properly. This means that a little bit of creativity, some out-of-the-box thinking and a versatile character can transform the most uncomfortable space into the most convenient & chic one.

Today’s homify article offers you 13 apartment interiors that defy their low dimensions in functional finesse, stylish design and visual appeal. These examples prove that small homes do NOT mean uncomfortable living; rather they can serve as templates for smart multifunctional spaces. Take a look at these and draw ample inspiration for your own cozy pad. Get, set, go!

1. Adjustable furniture like this folding wall table in a lounging-cum-working area—fold it away when not in use, for tidy spaces.

DEPARTAMENTO 18 M2, MinBai MinBai Study/officeAccessories & decoration
MinBai

MinBai
MinBai
MinBai

2. Utilization of vertical space & stairs—stylishly utilitarian dining room-cum-kitchen in a limited floor area.

Mini Loft, Arch. Silvana Citterio Arch. Silvana Citterio Modern Kitchen
Arch. Silvana Citterio

Arch. Silvana Citterio
Arch. Silvana Citterio
Arch. Silvana Citterio

3. Varied functional areas combined in one room with height difference of the floor—clever demarcation of environments offers a pleasing ambiance.

PROJET VOLTAIRE, Agence Transition Interior Design, Architectes: Carla Lopez et Margaux Meza, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design Modern Living Room
Transition Interior Design

Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design

4. Mezzanine usefulness makes the most of high ceilings—delightful height of utility.

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. Mini entrance through partitions- accommodating new functional areas.

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Transparent/ white furniture imparts bright simplicity and prevents the space from appearing dark.

monolocale funzionale e piccolissimo, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Living room
studio ferlazzo natoli

studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli

7. Wall mounted TV—efficient usage of wall space & space saving idea for a tidy social area.

Wrocław / Maślice, mieszkanie - 43m2, razoo-architekci razoo-architekci Kitchen
razoo-architekci

razoo-architekci
razoo-architekci
razoo-architekci

8. Bed with generous built-in storage—higher the bed, greater the storage space.

Main space homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

Main space

homify
homify
homify

9. Wall-niches—voguish smartness exudes well optimized practicality.

rue de rivoli 75001 PARIS, cristina velani cristina velani Living room
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani

10. Transparent glass partition ​outlines 2 functional spaces while maintaining a well-lit open stance.

Living room Polygon arch&des Living room Living room
Polygon arch&amp;des

Living room

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

11. A wall like this central gray wall serves to separate spaces as well as house the TV & the fireplace.

homify Industrial style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. Make the most of the window-side— a cozy reading nook or simply a comfy lounge, with soft seating, coffee tables & floor lamps.

Espacio comedor diario, Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva Modern Dining Room
Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva

Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva
Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva
Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva

13. A small but well-equipped kitchen with shelves, countertops, sinks and a chimney—small is BIG!

Kitchenette homify Modern Kitchen
homify

Kitchenette

homify
homify
homify
Did these smartly planned spaces appeal to you?

