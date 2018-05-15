Feng Shui Guide for Beginners: 10 Essentials for a Healthy Body and Mind

If you think you need some positivity in your life, you might want to start from your house. Since your home is where you spend most of your time in, today we will explain to you the basics of Feng Shui and how it can affect the way you live.

Let's begin by discussing what Feng Shui is. Its significance is to maintain positive energy and reduce negative ones. The aim of it is to create a home space that will provide its residents a healthy body and state of mind. Feng Shui is an important factor to consider in interior design, which can be easily manipulated through the placement of furnitures, natural sunlight and use of construction materials.

Curious on how this works? Keep reading to find out!