7 Small but impressive dressing room designs

Who would have thought to build a dressing room below an attic, right? Well, German furniture designer MEINE MÖBELMANUFAKTUR GMBH did. In order to not waste this dead space under the slanted roof, experts have wisely utilized this area that is often neglected. Thanks to the sunshine, this dressing room is kept dry all year to prevent clothes from getting moldy or damaged. However, please note that too much sunlight can also cause the color on your clothes to fade. So it is highly recommended to place curtains or blinds on your windows.