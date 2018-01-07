6 Inspiring hammocks for your house

In our first proposal, a hammock is placed right by the window as a means for you to enjoy the view, the sunshine and cool breeze outside. This place between the living room and dining area can often be left out and put into waste. Designers here have, therefore, came up with the idea to include a hammock that faces the rooftop terrace. You can read, play guitar or perform any of your hobbies here. It is ideal for a relaxing leisure life.