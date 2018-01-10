Your browser is out-of-date.

A chic remodeled home with inspiring design

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
REFORMA SOBRADINHO SANTO IRINEU, SET Arquitetura e Construções SET Arquitetura e Construções
This homify article upholds a home remodeling undertaken tastefully by Brazilian architects, whereby the experts imparted a visually sound appearance to the contemporary home full of natural suggestions. The 1077 sq ft home has an airy format with ample daylight & ventilation; wooden details of the floor, stairway & the patio, the accent wall colors, decor and lighting add to the elegant poise. Modish furniture & furnishings, smart division of functional areas and glossy hints convey a modern design, while the generous woody touches, green relief and the soothing colors reflect an earthy essence. Sounds interesting? Let us have a closer look!

Welcoming aspect with woody nobility, concrete finishes and gray & white palette.

Pergola-like wooden roof of the garage lets in ample natural light.

Living in warm, stylish modernity adorned with simple straight lines & ​a neutral color palette.

In line with trendy detailing for an interior ambiance of absolute flair.

Open-plan layout housing bright & integrated functional spaces within a single social area.

Dining on classic sumptuousness with chandelier finesse.

Built-in cabinetry & open shelving gracefully offer sufficient storage & display space.

White tiled floor, modular character, granite countertops & glossy wooden touch—hearty, sassy & useful.

The shiny breakfast bar also separates the work area inside the kitchen from the social area.

Wooden steps and a partly floating structure lend singular charm & a unique visual lightness to the staircase.

The jazzy, cushy & restful master bedroom is flooded with natural illumination.

Purple micro-tiles, modern designer convenience, lovely lighting & white preponderance- what a fantastic bathroom!

Classic meets modern in this kids' room with playful wallpaper & soft, palliative hues.

Take a while to gush at the engaging details full of innocence & warmth… .

Ideally crafted for total relaxation—this backside patio space with wooden deck exudes a rejuvenating stance.

Equipped with a mini kitchen and an oven-grill, this patio is just perfect for that lazy Sunday brunch.

Refreshing outdoor lounging with the loved ones- a hot cuppa, lots of cozy banter & delectables, does it get any better?

A beautiful modern home rich in functionality
Which of the amazing ideas from here did you select to take home?

