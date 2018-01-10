A chic remodeled home with inspiring design

This homify article upholds a home remodeling undertaken tastefully by Brazilian architects, whereby the experts imparted a visually sound appearance to the contemporary home full of natural suggestions. The 1077 sq ft home has an airy format with ample daylight & ventilation; wooden details of the floor, stairway & the patio, the accent wall colors, decor and lighting add to the elegant poise. Modish furniture & furnishings, smart division of functional areas and glossy hints convey a modern design, while the generous woody touches, green relief and the soothing colors reflect an earthy essence. Sounds interesting? Let us have a closer look!