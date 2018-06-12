10 amazing ideas to utilize the space under the sink for storage

A small apartment mandates a smart design that offers plentiful practicality in a neat & visually sound manner. This means that the furniture, furnishings, decor as well as storage convenience need to be arranged sans a chaotic/ dingy look. But howsoever contemporary the design be, it takes no experts to understand that in order to maintain a clean interior space, a proper arrangement is a MUST. And if you have suitable storage space, tidy organization is not a herculean task.

Increasing paucity of spaces makes it essential that the interior design be accomplished in a creative manner, making the most of the available space & optimizing it tastefully. Be it the living room, bedroom, kitchen or bathroom, out-of-the-box thinking can do wonders for tidy storage. Multipurpose cabinets, pop-up shelves, concealed furniture-cum-cabinetry… .the list is endless.

Kitchen is among the spaces that easily get cluttered because of the sundry items to be stored. So, for a kitchen with limited dimensions, storage can become a tricky business unless all the available space is thoughtfully put to use. The space under the sink is one particular example that oftentimes gets overlooked as a potential storage space, and today's homify article is going to celebrate this space as a wonderful storage area with 10 great ideas.

Take a good look at these lovely ideas and draw inspiration for clever storage sans hogging a lot of floor area. Curious? Read on!