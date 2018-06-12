Your browser is out-of-date.

10 amazing ideas to utilize the space under the sink for storage

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
大きなお庭の2世帯住宅, ジェイ石田アソシエイツ
A small apartment mandates a smart design that offers plentiful practicality in a neat & visually sound manner. This means that the furniture, furnishings, decor as well as storage convenience need to be arranged sans a chaotic/ dingy look. But howsoever contemporary the design be, it takes no experts to understand that in order to maintain a clean interior space, a proper arrangement is a MUST. And if you have suitable storage space, tidy organization is not a herculean task.

Increasing paucity of spaces makes it essential that the interior design be accomplished in a creative manner, making the most of the available space & optimizing it tastefully. Be it the living room, bedroom, kitchen or bathroom, out-of-the-box thinking can do wonders for tidy storage. Multipurpose cabinets, pop-up shelves, concealed furniture-cum-cabinetry… .the list is endless.

Kitchen is among the spaces that easily get cluttered because of the sundry items to be stored. So, for a kitchen with limited dimensions, storage can become a tricky business unless all the available space is thoughtfully put to use. The space under the sink is one particular example that oftentimes gets overlooked as a potential storage space, and today's homify article is going to celebrate this space as a wonderful storage area with 10 great ideas.

Take a good look at these lovely ideas and draw inspiration for clever storage sans hogging a lot of floor area. Curious? Read on!

Customized drawers in different sizes—compact storage in a streamlined fashion.

Drawer storage for pans next to Aga cooker John Gauld Photography
John Gauld Photography

Drawer storage for pans next to Aga cooker

Drawers/ baskets as required, in open space under wooden benchtop & sink.

琵琶湖の家, URBAN GEAR
URBAN GEAR

Minimalist solution for appliances—open neatness.

SETAGAYA FLAT, 苅部 寛子建築設計事務所 /OFFICE OF KARIBE HIROKO
苅部 寛子建築設計事務所 /OFFICE OF KARIBE HIROKO

SETAGAYA FLAT

Utilization of varying depths for rustic convenience.

LDKにキッズスペースのあるプロヴァンススタイルの家, JUST
JUST

Freely modifiable range of shelves, drawers & baskets—custom arrangement offers ideal storage.

大きなお庭の2世帯住宅, ジェイ石田アソシエイツ
ジェイ石田アソシエイツ

Vertically elongated drawer for hanging utensils—gapless storage in classic warm tones.

Innovative Kitchen Storage Solutions NAKED Kitchens
NAKED Kitchens

Innovative Kitchen Storage Solutions

Diagonal shelving—bottle storage at room temperature is chic AND clever.

Custom Wine Storage Unit STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z

Custom Wine Storage Unit

Handy door shelves—maximal space utilization sans crowding.

Modular kitchen corner unit designs homify
homify

Modular kitchen corner unit designs

Closet drawers with a curvy format, upon opening the door panels- stylish functional poise.

Intelligent Kitchen Storage Solutions NAKED Kitchens
NAKED Kitchens

Intelligent Kitchen Storage Solutions

Drawers placed in the sink & under the counter, and oven included together in a single unit—built-in convenience.

Style and substance, FABRI
FABRI

Porcelain Vs. Ceramic tile: a detailed comparison
Which other innovative storage ideas do you have up your sleeve? Share with us in comments!

