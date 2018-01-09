A beautiful modern home rich in functionality

It is not easy to design an original house that is great in both, appearance and functionality. Fortunately, our architects are extremely experienced in creating buildings that fully meet the needs of their owners, and the best part is that the buildings look great. Today you will be able to see for yourself! We hope that this ideabook will be very inspiring for you and you will have head full of ideas on how to arrange your own four walls. Are you ready?
This is a unique and unusual house from the outside and it looks brilliant. Our specialists have created an intriguing object that definitely stands out from other buildings in the area. Have a look at the facade, and see how this composition looks great. Our specialists focused on solid materials that will ensures durability and robustness, to allow the owners to enjoy the great look of the entire building for a long time. Here are 9 extraordinary facade ideas that you should not miss.
This is how the entrance to this extraordinary home looks like. The designers have used solid wooden doors that are strong and will certainly stay strong for a long time. For added safely they have been fitted with glazing, so you can quickly find out who is trying to get inside. Here are 15 front doors that will transform your home's entrance.
You can reach the first floor with a solid wooden staircase. The staircase is fitted with glass and steel railing, so it is easy to maintain and gives a very modern and classy look to the whole place. See more ideas for staircases fit for a small space too.
The living room in this modern house is very spacious. The white walls walls complement the floor made of natural wood in the most natural way. White color reflects light, and there itself is a lot of natural light in the room, which makes the space looks fresh and large. The couch in maroon stands out as a color highlight in the place and creates a bright atmosphere. When it comes to the living room, one should actually focus on the decor and style, as it the room that you spend the most of your time in, in company or unaccompanied. Here are 11 wonderful living room decoration ideas that you would love to incorporate in your home.
As you move to the kitchen and dining area, you see a very modern looking kitchen, with white walls and wooden floor just like the rest of the house, but the kitchen and dining has bold highlights in black and reds. The red dining chairs add brightness and life to the area. The steel fitting and the glazing makes this kitchen look even more brighter, and the large window adds to the fresh vibe of this modern kitchen. See 7 incredible dining room tables, that are going to make you want to change yours!
The kitchen is not just beautiful, but it is designed to be extremely functional. All the kitchen accessories and appliances are always at hand, owing to the various organizers used in the kitchen cabinets and drawers.
This house is sure to impress you with its design and functionality. Let us know what you like the most.