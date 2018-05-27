Kitchen Transformation : Before and After

Sometimes you realize the potential of a place after you have renovated it the right way. This kitchen is a perfect example of that. This huge kitchen/pantry was located in a residential area in Central Park, New York, and was renovated and refitted with modern equipment to create a completely transformed kitchen that is now perfect for intimate family gatherings as well as large formal sit-down banquets. Let us see how the designers achieved this transformation, but before that you might want to see these 5 kitchen transformations, to be able to appreciate this transformation project even more.
The kitchen walls were covered with white ceramic tiles, which had a very outdated and plain look. Despite the white color, the small tiles gave a checkered appearance to the walls and the space looked crunched. The floor was wooden too, but the small square design on the floor made the whole kitchen space look small and chaotic. See yet another modest kitchen makeover.
This large open space with an island in the center, looks haphazardly decorated, with small squares in tiles and glass. The kitchen looks dull and boring in the light colors with no highlight in it.
The designers replaced the ceramic tiles with sustainable solid wall paneling for the doors and walls to ensure better sustainability and suitability for the use as a professional kitchen. The work counter which was in ceramic was changed to a metal one, which not only looks beautiful, is more functional and efficient. The floors were changed to plain wooden floor, giving the kitchen a more unified and peaceful appearance. You might want to check out these 8 modern kitchen surfaces before your decide what you want to use in your kitchen.
The glass top cabinet doors were replaced by plain wooden doors and the bottom cabinet doors were changed to white and metallic finish laminates to match the other fittings. This made the pantry look smooth, unified and larger too, in addition to making it look more elegant. Here are 11 kitchen styles to consider before you choose one.
The glass and wood checkered cabinet doors, that covered a large surface again created a very small divided pieces and makes the pantry look small. The glass doors needed a lot of maintenance even in keeping them organized as they were transparent. The cabinet doors on the pantry with a design also made the pantry look narrower.
The designers achieved complete reformation of this area by replacing the glass and wood cabinet doors with solid doors, and adding glass shelves to a shiny white and metallic island. The hanging lights add charm and elegance to this modern massive kitchen and pantry. Here are some more amazing ideas for kitchen islands.
Looks like you are inspired to give your kitchen a makeover too. Let us know what your favorite style is, so we can help you with more ideas.