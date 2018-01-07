10 coziest spaces for the bookworm in you!

For those of us who are avid readers, a dedicated study, library or a reading nook is an essential part of the home. Whatever be the style of design- modern, industrial, classic, etc., a snug reading space is a great idea for adding comfy essence to the dwelling.

In stylish fulfillment of the client’s wish, the interior designers & room decorators oftentimes incorporate a cozy reading nook as a part of the living room, bedroom or study, if the dwelling is low on dimensions to tastefully accommodate a dedicated reading room. In such a scenario, creative ideas & multifunctional furniture go a long way in imparting an appealing practicality to the spaces.

This homify article enlists 10 such wonderful & absolutely cozy reading nooks that will greatly appeal to the bookworm in you and offer some really alluring home inspiration. Have a peek!