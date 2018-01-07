Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 coziest spaces for the bookworm in you!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
6th of October - Residence 1, Mazura Mazura Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture Solid Wood Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

For those of us who are avid readers, a dedicated study, library or a reading nook is an essential part of the home. Whatever be the style of design- modern, industrial, classic, etc., a snug reading space is a great idea for adding comfy essence to the dwelling.

In stylish fulfillment of the client’s wish, the interior designers & room decorators oftentimes incorporate a cozy reading nook as a part of the living room, bedroom or study, if the dwelling is low on dimensions to tastefully accommodate a dedicated reading room. In such a scenario, creative ideas & multifunctional furniture go a long way in imparting an appealing practicality to the spaces.

This homify article enlists 10 such wonderful & absolutely cozy reading nooks that will greatly appeal to the bookworm in you and offer some really alluring home inspiration. Have a peek!

This warm window seat promises soothing views with cozy reads.

Window seat homify Windows & doors Window decoration
homify

Window seat

homify
homify
homify

Cushy, chic and contemporary—sunny seat for snug reading.

Chandler Project - Window Seat New Leaf Home Design Modern Windows and Doors
New Leaf Home Design

Chandler Project—Window Seat

New Leaf Home Design
New Leaf Home Design
New Leaf Home Design

Circular retreat by the bay window exudes welcoming nobility in soft natural light.

Corner Bay Window Mazura Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture Solid Wood Wood effect Wondow Sofa,Window Library,Sofa Library
Mazura

Corner Bay Window

Mazura
Mazura
Mazura

Reclaimed convenience with mobile poise—redefining reading comfort.

Industrial style reading nook Katie Malik Interiors Industrial style bedroom Industrial seating
Katie Malik Interiors

Industrial style reading nook

Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors

Humbly eclectic well-lit seat with walled aesthetics as designer backdrop.

reading nook iSTUDIO Architecture Walls
iSTUDIO Architecture

reading nook

iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture

Ageless flair of black & white, ample daylight and an engaging read.

Industrial style reading nook Katie Malik Interiors Industrial style bedroom Industrial seating
Katie Malik Interiors

Industrial style reading nook

Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Rustic charm meets voguish accents for versatility.

Study with Reading Nook homify Modern Study Room and Home Office Blue
homify

Study with Reading Nook

homify
homify
homify

How about this snuggly seat flooded with bright radiance?

Modern New Home in Hampstead - Reading corner Black and Milk | Interior Design | London Living roomSofas & armchairs armchair,floor lamp,side table,walnut,art
Black and Milk | Interior Design | London

Modern New Home in Hampstead—Reading corner

Black and Milk | Interior Design | London
Black and Milk | Interior Design | London
Black and Milk | Interior Design | London

Old world elegance adorns this quiet nook ideal for relaxed reading.

Reading corner with cozy armchair Katie Malik Interiors Living room
Katie Malik Interiors

Reading corner with cozy armchair

Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors

This roomy window bay seat is perfect for lazing with a hot cuppa & the choicest reads, watsay?

Window Bay Seat homify Modern Living Room
homify

Window Bay Seat

homify
homify
homify
9 country homes to escape to this Winter
Which of these resonate with you?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks