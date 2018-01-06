9 country homes to escape to this Winter

This homify article brings to you 9 wonderful country homes, that offer a comfy bucolic sanctum away from the chilly environs of your plush home sitting in a white snowy blanket. These 9 homes celebrate the house facades particular to the architectural design of specific countries. Making the most of natural materials like wood, stone and energy-efficient details, these dwellings also reflect the master craftsmanship of the architects in tastefully blending contemporary comforts with a traditional style reflective of the country’s culture & home inspiration. These 9 homes are ideal for a getaway this winter, with a warm promise of comfort in refreshing country surroundings with appealing views.

Join us as we embark on this homify tour and take a closer look at these 9 architectural marvels. Here we go!