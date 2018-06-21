Your browser is out-of-date.

This award winning kitchen is full of designer inspiration!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
2014 Coty Award Winning Kitchen, Main Line Kitchen Design
Expert kitchen planners from MAIN LINE KITCHEN DESIGN have created a wonderful kitchen in a Lafayette Hill residence. This dream kitchen boasts of the 2014 Coty Award, sitting pretty in a smart & convenient layout that tastefully incorporates the modular character. Well-lighted, both naturally as well as artificially, this beautifully planned kitchen celebrates plentiful storage and contemporary design for a modern, visually sound and practically poised hearty space. The exquisite yet sober backsplash oozes style as the sturdy sass of stone rings in a humble swank. This black & white kitchen is loaded with utility in every detail; the classic core blends with the modish suggestions to give an alluring personality to this dream kitchen. The ageless chromatic appeal of this black & white kitchen, along with its functional richness, offers some great kitchen inspiration to take home. Have a look!

Bright and open- complementing palliative wholesomeness.

2014 Coty Award Wining Kitchen
2014 Coty Award Wining Kitchen

Glossy top of kitchen island serves for cooking AND relishing delicacies.

2014 Coty Award Wining Kitchen
2014 Coty Award Wining Kitchen

Take a while to gush at the generosity of amount of storage in this radiant kitchen!

2014 Coty Award Wining Kitchen
2014 Coty Award Wining Kitchen

Charming convenience shines through the kitchen island with cabinetry, burner & oven.

2014 Coty Award Wining Kitchen
2014 Coty Award Wining Kitchen

Appreciate the amply chic storage with this view- handy flair indeed!

2014 Coty Award Wining Kitchen
2014 Coty Award Wining Kitchen

Timeless combo of black & white meets metallic allure- modern appliances add to cabinet convenience.

2014 Coty Award Wining Kitchen
2014 Coty Award Wining Kitchen

Underlights highlight the lovely tiled backsplash while the wine-cabinet brings in voguish functionality.

2014 Coty Award Wining Kitchen
2014 Coty Award Wining Kitchen

The dishwasher & the corner mirror contrast well with the gleaming countertop & the dark tiled floor.

2014 Coty Award Wining Kitchen
2014 Coty Award Wining Kitchen

The stainless steel pendant lamps supplement the daylight pouring in; the greens add a refreshing elegance.

2014 Coty Award Wining Kitchen
2014 Coty Award Wining Kitchen

Subway tiles: classic way to inject an urban look into your home
Are you already contemplating a revamp for yours?

