Super easy tips to illuminate a dark house

What do you do when you have your bedroom in the innermost part of the house and you do not have any windows? It's not a problem, make up a window. Adhesive vinyl gives you the opportunity to transform a wall into whatever you want. Why not create the look of a window with view of your beloved Paris as you can see in the image. Except for the colorful bright cushions, everything is plain simple white reflecting a lot of light, making the room illuminated and bright. Here is how you can make a statement with white.

Can you think of more ways to increase the brightness of your bedroom or living room?