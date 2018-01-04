Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This exotic country side villa will drench your senses in calmness

Vartika Gupta Vartika Gupta
Town Lane Residence, Amagansett, NY, BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC Country style house
Loading admin actions …

Struggling in the daily city hustle bustle, you deserve a break from the monotonous daily routine and rush. This country side villa exudes peace, calm and serenity to rejuvenate your senses and regain your dose of fresh air. The country villa surrounded by lush green fields and trees is sure to fill you with a new vigor and enthusiasm, to take up all challenges head first! Ready for a tour?

A view from the air

Town Lane Residence, Amagansett, NY BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC Country style house aerial view
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC

Town Lane Residence, Amagansett, NY

BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC

This stunning villa looks breath taking from the top, with the green fields and tall trees, that look so amazing in this fall season, will leave you waiting for spring. The neat dark colored slanting roofs with chimneys offer a great contrast to the off white walls of the villa. The drive-way leads right up to the front of the villa for complete convenience. See some beautiful colors for the house facade.

The living room

Town Lane Residence, Amagansett, NY BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC Country style corridor, hallway& stairs entry hall,Hamptons
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC

Town Lane Residence, Amagansett, NY

BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC

The living room of this lavish and peaceful villa is designed in neutral and earthen colors to create a serene atmosphere that appears tranquil and calm. The introduction of bright colored highlights in the form of colorful cushions, table add subtle highlight to the room. The wooden semi open cabinet, with shelves decorated with simple artifacts and books looks very chic and casual. The bright yellow bench in the background is placed strategically in the hallway, that is visible from the living room and the entrance too adding brightness in both the areas. Here are 30 ideas for a beautiful living room.

A tranquil corner

Town Lane Residence, Amagansett, NY BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC Patios & Decks screen porch,Hamptons
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC

Town Lane Residence, Amagansett, NY

BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC

What better than a cozy corner in the house that allows you to reconnect and reflect while sitting in the lap of nature. The wooden reclining chair and supporting stool with blue upholstery along with a small bright orange table creates a charming little reading or relaxing corner. You can enjoy the fresh breeze in summer from these doors and enjoy the scenery in each weather.

A kitchen that looks chic

Town Lane Residence, Amagansett, NY BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC Kitchen kitchen,Hamptons
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC

Town Lane Residence, Amagansett, NY

BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC

The kitchen in this villa will ensure that you spend a lot of time cooking your favorite meals, while the whole family can gather around and enjoy some quality time. The steel chairs with pink seats look very unconventional and chic,  and the bright hanging lamps give a beautiful contemporary feel to the kitchen. See another kitchen in beautiful color.

A cozy dining area

Town Lane Residence, Amagansett, NY BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC Living room dining room,living room Hampton
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC

Town Lane Residence, Amagansett, NY

BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC

Placed right in front of a large source of natural light, a simple and sleek wooden dining table with chairs in two colors maintain the chic feel of this country side villa that looks serene from the outside. The thing that just can not go unnoticed is the use of glass flooring under the dining table in place of a usual carpet or a rug. Glass flooring under the dining table is a very practical design idea, which create a visual separation on one hand, and on the other makes cleaning the food crumbs very easy, something that is inevitable near a dining table. The white framed plain glass windows integrate the beautiful scenery with the home, creating a fresh and open dining space. Here are 40 dining room tables to copy from.

Pool on the terrace

Town Lane Residence, Amagansett, NY BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC Spa spa,hot tub,Hamptons
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC

Town Lane Residence, Amagansett, NY

BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC

To take your relaxation levels to the ultimate levels there is a pool on the terrace, in a semi open wooden pergola that allows shaded sunlight and fresh garden breeze from all sides. You could soak in the water and sun at the time, relaxing your body and mind to the fullest in this beautiful atmosphere. 

The Terrace

Town Lane Residence, Amagansett, NY BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC Patios & Decks deck,spa,hot tub,hamptons
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC

Town Lane Residence, Amagansett, NY

BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC

The wooden terrace overlooking the beautiful surroundings is a great place to spend leisure time in the evenings. Equipped with sun beds, the terrace is the cherry on the cake of this restful and pleasant country villa, fully loaded with all amenities that give you complete relaxation once you are home. 

Looking for more country house ideas. See yet another house that redefines country style.

Hope you loved the tour of this soothing country side villa. Let us know what inspired you the most. 

12 smart bathroom storage ideas to enhance your home
Hope you loved the tour of this soothing country side villa. Let us know what inspired you the most.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks