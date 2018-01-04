This exotic country side villa will drench your senses in calmness

Struggling in the daily city hustle bustle, you deserve a break from the monotonous daily routine and rush. This country side villa exudes peace, calm and serenity to rejuvenate your senses and regain your dose of fresh air. The country villa surrounded by lush green fields and trees is sure to fill you with a new vigor and enthusiasm, to take up all challenges head first! Ready for a tour?
This stunning villa looks breath taking from the top, with the green fields and tall trees, that look so amazing in this fall season, will leave you waiting for spring. The neat dark colored slanting roofs with chimneys offer a great contrast to the off white walls of the villa. The drive-way leads right up to the front of the villa for complete convenience. See some beautiful colors for the house facade.
The living room of this lavish and peaceful villa is designed in neutral and earthen colors to create a serene atmosphere that appears tranquil and calm. The introduction of bright colored highlights in the form of colorful cushions, table add subtle highlight to the room. The wooden semi open cabinet, with shelves decorated with simple artifacts and books looks very chic and casual. The bright yellow bench in the background is placed strategically in the hallway, that is visible from the living room and the entrance too adding brightness in both the areas. Here are 30 ideas for a beautiful living room.
What better than a cozy corner in the house that allows you to reconnect and reflect while sitting in the lap of nature. The wooden reclining chair and supporting stool with blue upholstery along with a small bright orange table creates a charming little reading or relaxing corner. You can enjoy the fresh breeze in summer from these doors and enjoy the scenery in each weather.
The kitchen in this villa will ensure that you spend a lot of time cooking your favorite meals, while the whole family can gather around and enjoy some quality time. The steel chairs with pink seats look very unconventional and chic, and the bright hanging lamps give a beautiful contemporary feel to the kitchen. See another kitchen in beautiful color.
Placed right in front of a large source of natural light, a simple and sleek wooden dining table with chairs in two colors maintain the chic feel of this country side villa that looks serene from the outside. The thing that just can not go unnoticed is the use of glass flooring under the dining table in place of a usual carpet or a rug. Glass flooring under the dining table is a very practical design idea, which create a visual separation on one hand, and on the other makes cleaning the food crumbs very easy, something that is inevitable near a dining table. The white framed plain glass windows integrate the beautiful scenery with the home, creating a fresh and open dining space. Here are 40 dining room tables to copy from.
To take your relaxation levels to the ultimate levels there is a pool on the terrace, in a semi open wooden pergola that allows shaded sunlight and fresh garden breeze from all sides. You could soak in the water and sun at the time, relaxing your body and mind to the fullest in this beautiful atmosphere.
The wooden terrace overlooking the beautiful surroundings is a great place to spend leisure time in the evenings. Equipped with sun beds, the terrace is the cherry on the cake of this restful and pleasant country villa, fully loaded with all amenities that give you complete relaxation once you are home.
Looking for more country house ideas. See yet another house that redefines country style.
Hope you loved the tour of this soothing country side villa. Let us know what inspired you the most.