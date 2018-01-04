This exotic country side villa will drench your senses in calmness

The wooden terrace overlooking the beautiful surroundings is a great place to spend leisure time in the evenings. Equipped with sun beds, the terrace is the cherry on the cake of this restful and pleasant country villa, fully loaded with all amenities that give you complete relaxation once you are home.

Looking for more country house ideas. See yet another house that redefines country style.

Hope you loved the tour of this soothing country side villa. Let us know what inspired you the most.