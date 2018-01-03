Your guide to paint finishes that make a statement

As a rule of thumb, matte is always easier to maintain than gloss in the long run, and therefore makes a great choice for painting the cupboards and doors of cabinets where the fingers can leave marks often like in the kitchen. Matte paint should also be used on the furniture in the places where you do not want a lot of light to be reflected, e.g. in living room and media room where you would not want light reflecting from the furniture create any images on the screen. In this picture, the kitchen cabinets are painted in grey matte color and beautifully complemented with antique gold handles, making the kitchen look rich yet subtle. See another kitchen in a combination of glossy and matte paint finish.

Apart from paints here are 10 wall ideas for your home.

Hope we could help you with your next painting endeavor. Which finish do you like the most?