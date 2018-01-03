22 open dining spaces that you're going to find delicious

When you love your food, you need to have a lovely dining area too to enjoy it to its full capacity. A warm and bright dining room will make the appetite soar and the food more appetizing. The open plan dining room features an unobstructed sense of space and a seamless connection with other common rooms, thereby increasing the interactivity and the ventilation in the space.

In this ideabook we bring to you we bring to 22 inspiring open planned dining areas that can fit in every home, to make your meal times more cherishable.