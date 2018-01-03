Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

22 open dining spaces that you're going to find delicious

Vartika Gupta Vartika Gupta
家, 倍果設計有限公司 倍果設計有限公司 Scandinavian style dining room
Loading admin actions …

When you love your food, you need to have a lovely dining area too to enjoy it to its full capacity. A warm and bright dining room will make the appetite soar and the food more appetizing. The open plan dining room features an unobstructed sense of space and a seamless connection with other common rooms, thereby increasing the interactivity and the ventilation in the space.

In this ideabook we bring to you we bring to 22 inspiring open planned dining areas that can fit in every home, to make your meal times more cherishable.

1. Simple and Open

賀澤室內設計 HOZO_interior_design homify Eclectic style dining room
homify

賀澤室內設計 HOZO_interior_design

homify
homify
homify

A simple design, with simple chairs and plain table in an open space, with overhanging lamps exhibiting minimalist taste.

2. Wood is always trendy

餐廳 存果空間設計有限公司 Scandinavian style dining room
存果空間設計有限公司

餐廳

存果空間設計有限公司
存果空間設計有限公司
存果空間設計有限公司

 Wood table lines are always in trend, the upholstered chairs in checkered print and white lighting create an elegant atmosphere.

3. Greyscale

TOUGH INN, 寬度 空間設計整合 寬度 空間設計整合 Modern Study Room and Home Office
寬度 空間設計整合

寬度 空間設計整合
寬度 空間設計整合
寬度 空間設計整合

The Gray color gives a cool tone to the dining area, the neat and simple dining table with a bench and modern chairs are consistent with the simple charm of this cool dining area, that can easily double as study.

4. Neutral colors

介面延伸 interface extension, 耀昀創意設計有限公司/Alfonso Ideas 耀昀創意設計有限公司/Alfonso Ideas Kitchen
耀昀創意設計有限公司/Alfonso Ideas

耀昀創意設計有限公司/Alfonso Ideas
耀昀創意設計有限公司/Alfonso Ideas
耀昀創意設計有限公司/Alfonso Ideas

The dining area next to the living room focuses on a calm dining table, with focus on the hanging lamps in black color, and the colored designer dining chair makes this entire living room look special and bright.

5. Wooden Table

H之所在 禾築國際設計Herzu Interior Design Modern Dining Room
禾築國際設計Herzu Interior Design

H之所在

禾築國際設計Herzu Interior Design
禾築國際設計Herzu Interior Design
禾築國際設計Herzu Interior Design

Large wooded table in a wood dominated room almost blends with it, creating an illusion of space and warmth in the room. The curved chairs are a unique element in the decor of this open room, and the simple straight hanging light creates a no obstruction illumination.

6. White elegance

桃園大溪 自在居所, ACE 空間制作所 ACE 空間制作所 Modern Kitchen
ACE 空間制作所

ACE 空間制作所
ACE 空間制作所
ACE 空間制作所

White long table in this large open kitchen, decorated with fresh flowers in subtle colors create a very fresh and soothing dining ambiance. Lot of natural light in the entire hall adds to the openness of the dining area. You would love to see this yet another dining area dominated by white.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Dark is beautiful too

Sky Villa, ACE 空間制作所 ACE 空間制作所 Tropical style dining room
ACE 空間制作所

ACE 空間制作所
ACE 空間制作所
ACE 空間制作所

Dark wall, with dark wood furniture illuminated with warm lighting does not make the space seem narrow, as one would imagine, rather it makes the whole area appear quite warm and cozy. The black chairs complement the black wall, and the bench is definitely the center of attraction of this open dining space. 

8. Nordic style

台北市 信義區 林宅 中古屋空間規劃風格重塑, 御見設計企業有限公司 御見設計企業有限公司 Modern Dining Room
御見設計企業有限公司

御見設計企業有限公司
御見設計企業有限公司
御見設計企業有限公司

Wooden table with grey brown dining chairs against a soft neutral toned wall create a Nordic style open dining room, that looks casual and comfortable.

9. Open to natural light

空氣感文青宅, 磨設計 磨設計 Minimalist dining room
磨設計

磨設計
磨設計
磨設計

The plants on the window sill create a natural atmosphere in this otherwise straight and simple dining area that boasts of a simple and small table with straight chairs. The white round chandelier is a lovely detail in this dining area filled with freshness and natural light.

10. Specially tailored chandeliers make the entire dining area look unique and modern

展Zhan, 禾築國際設計Herzu Interior Design 禾築國際設計Herzu Interior Design Modern Dining Room
禾築國際設計Herzu Interior Design

禾築國際設計Herzu Interior Design
禾築國際設計Herzu Interior Design
禾築國際設計Herzu Interior Design

11. Multi-colored chairs

住宅空間大安區陳宅, 千屹設計有限公司 千屹設計有限公司 Modern Dining Room
千屹設計有限公司

千屹設計有限公司
千屹設計有限公司
千屹設計有限公司

A simple wooden table, surrounded by dining chairs in lively colors add a lot of texture and style to the dining area, making the room look contemporary and informal.

12. Adding contrast

Four season house, 夏沐森山設計整合 夏沐森山設計整合 Modern Dining Room
夏沐森山設計整合

夏沐森山設計整合
夏沐森山設計整合
夏沐森山設計整合

Dark table and light kitchen form a division, and create a nice contrast in the open dining space highlighted by the hanging subtle lamps.

13. Rustic style

青山‧碧海 美式鄉村, 大不列顛空間感室內裝修設計 大不列顛空間感室內裝修設計 Country style dining room Green
大不列顛空間感室內裝修設計

大不列顛空間感室內裝修設計
大不列顛空間感室內裝修設計
大不列顛空間感室內裝修設計

Brick wall exudes a sense of rustic simplicity complemented beautifully by wood tables and chairs, giving the entire area a rustic appearance. Here is another lovely looking rustic dining area that will make you change yours immediately.

14. Modern dining area with wooden table never goes out of trend

／４ 世家新室內裝修公司 Classic style dining room
世家新室內裝修公司

／４

世家新室內裝修公司
世家新室內裝修公司
世家新室內裝修公司

15. A little quirk

美式生活, 倍果設計有限公司 倍果設計有限公司 Classic style dining room
倍果設計有限公司

倍果設計有限公司
倍果設計有限公司
倍果設計有限公司

The iron chandeliers hanging from the ceiling add a certain quirkiness in the area that makes it look very modern and unconventional. Here are some more unconventional dining spaces to mesmerize you.

16. Neutral and simple

Four season house, 夏沐森山設計整合 夏沐森山設計整合 Modern Dining Room
夏沐森山設計整合

夏沐森山設計整合
夏沐森山設計整合
夏沐森山設計整合

A semi open dining area separated by half a wall to create exclusion, still manages to have the open feeling by virtue of the color combination and lighting.

17. A central round table

Weekend House, 構築設計 構築設計 Minimalist dining room
構築設計

構築設計
構築設計
構築設計

The round table exudes a warm reunion atmosphere in the living room, and does not appear obstructing the space, even though it is placed in the center of the room. Here are 7 beautiful round dining tables that you would love to see.

18. Beautiful integration

天母曹宅, 直方設計有限公司 直方設計有限公司 Scandinavian style dining room Solid Wood Beige
直方設計有限公司

直方設計有限公司
直方設計有限公司
直方設計有限公司

This dining area is the perfect integration between the kitchen and the living. The unique chandelier just steals the show and becomes a beautiful focal point to the room.

19. Integrating spaces again

溫暖樸實居, ddspace266 ddspace266 Scandinavian style dining room
ddspace266

ddspace266
ddspace266
ddspace266

The open dining area once again serves as an integrating factor between the kitchen and the living room, the oval wood lighting perfectly matching the wall of the room makes the area look very interesting.

20. Mediterranean style

家, 倍果設計有限公司 倍果設計有限公司 Scandinavian style dining room
倍果設計有限公司

倍果設計有限公司
倍果設計有限公司
倍果設計有限公司

The white and blues are a signature combination of the Mediterranean style decor, and this dining room is a beautiful example of a subtle inspiration from the Mediterranean world.

21. Casual and neutral

賀澤室內設計 HOZO_interior_design 賀澤室內設計 HOZO_interior_design Modern Dining Room
賀澤室內設計 HOZO_interior_design

賀澤室內設計 HOZO_interior_design

賀澤室內設計 HOZO_interior_design
賀澤室內設計 HOZO_interior_design
賀澤室內設計 HOZO_interior_design

The small and smooth dining table, with simple chairs look like it can fit just anywhere creating a dining area even in no space. The small hanging lights look beautiful complementing the size of the table well.

22. Simple and engaging

賀澤室內設計 HOZO_interior_design 賀澤室內設計 HOZO_interior_design Living room
賀澤室內設計 HOZO_interior_design

賀澤室內設計 HOZO_interior_design

賀澤室內設計 HOZO_interior_design
賀澤室內設計 HOZO_interior_design
賀澤室內設計 HOZO_interior_design

This simple dining area is created right inside the living room, and is adds to the beauty and texture of the room with its subtle colors and simplicity. When it comes to dining rooms, ideas have no limits. Here are 40 dining room table ideas to copy from.

Hope you liked these open dining spaces that help integrate the other areas of the house too. Which one is your favorite?

Love cooking? Inspire your inner chef with this dream kitchen
Hope you liked these open dining spaces that help integrate the other areas of the house too. Which one is your favorite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks