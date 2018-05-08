7 Small bedroom designs by professional experts

The next bedroom design is produced by Spanish interior design company 2G.ARQUITECTOS. It is quite difficult to give your bed a separate space especially when your bedroom is small. However, the designers here have cleverly introduced a raised platform to give the bed some sense of separation. They also linked the bed structure to the ceiling to make it look like it's floating in the air. The overall design is very impressive and interesting. Moreover, the space under the bed can be used for storage.