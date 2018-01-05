Cozy bungalow with plenty of glass

When a bungalow comes to mind, you might automatically picture a simple house built with bricks and stones. Today, we are going to show you an extraordinary bungalow apartment. Not only is it painted in a unique blue, it has also incorporated prominently the elements of glass to bring out its modernity. In addition, the outdoor patio complements perfectly with the house. The interior is decorated chicly and is partly fused with wooden materials to enhance the house's attractiveness.

For those who enjoy something out of the ordinary, you will fall in love with this bungalow house in modern style. Let's begin the tour now!