Cozy bungalow with plenty of glass

Teresa Choy—homify Teresa Choy—homify
Mid-Mod Eichler Addition Remodel by Klopf Architecture, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Houses
When a bungalow comes to mind, you might automatically picture a simple house built with bricks and stones. Today, we are going to show you an extraordinary bungalow apartment. Not only is it painted in a unique blue, it has also incorporated prominently the elements of glass to bring out its modernity. In addition, the outdoor patio complements perfectly with the house. The interior is decorated chicly and is partly fused with wooden materials to enhance the house's attractiveness.

For those who enjoy something out of the ordinary, you will fall in love with this bungalow house in modern style. Let's begin the tour now!

Great sense of transparency

Mid-Mod Eichler Addition Remodel by Klopf Architecture, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Houses
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

The owner of the house loves outdoor living, hence expects to build enough connections between the inside of the house and the outside nature. In order to fulfill the owner's wish, professional architects have come up with this design that uses floor-to-ceiling windows prominently. Wherever you are, every motion outside can be seen.

Patio

Mid-Mod Eichler Addition Remodel by Klopf Architecture, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Houses
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

The simple patio consists of a wooden table and chairs, perfect for those who want to enjoy a cup of tea and have a nice chat!

A glimpse of the interior

Mid-Mod Eichler Addition Remodel by Klopf Architecture, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Houses
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

Here, you can have a glimpse of what's it like in the house. Even from the outside, you can feel the warmth delivered from its design.

Work space with plentiful lighting

Mid-Mod Eichler Addition Remodel by Klopf Architecture, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Study Room and Home Office
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

The work space directly faces the large window, which allows plentiful light to penetrate through. On the side you will also see two bookshelves with books organized neatly. We believe you won't feel a single bit of stress and pressure if you work here.

An open format

Mid-Mod Eichler Addition Remodel by Klopf Architecture, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Study Room and Home Office
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

Modern families fancy houses designed with an open format. As it aids in making a small interior look bigger in space, this fulfills exactly their needs. 

Wooden wall

Mid-Mod Eichler Addition Remodel by Klopf Architecture, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Living Room
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

The wooden wall provides a beautiful contrast to the surrounding furnitures. The lamp chosen specifically is a total scene stealer, don't you think?

Bedroom

Mid-Mod Eichler Addition Remodel by Klopf Architecture, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Bedroom
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

The bedroom similarly uses a wooden wall to create a warm and comfortable touch to the room.

Link to the backyard

Mid-Mod Eichler Addition Remodel by Klopf Architecture, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Study Room and Home Office
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

Right outside the bedroom is the backyard of the house. The glances of nature will guarantee you a stress-free mind.

Bathroom

Mid-Mod Eichler Addition Remodel by Klopf Architecture, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Bathroom
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

The bathroom follows a complete white scheme to enhance brightness. Without any complex designs, the beauty of simplicity is achieved.

Bathtub

Mid-Mod Eichler Addition Remodel by Klopf Architecture, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Bathroom
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

The bathtub is surrounded by white tiles to add a bit of textural diversity.

From another angle

Mid-Mod Eichler Addition Remodel by Klopf Architecture, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Bathroom
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

The use of colors

Mid-Mod Eichler Addition Remodel by Klopf Architecture, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Houses
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

Lastly, the designers have bravely adopted the use of vivid blue that gave the residents an unexpected surprise. Interior design is all about using your creativity and breaking stereotypes. This is well-achieved here.

Discover home inspiration!

