Making use of every inch: 21 wardrobe ideas you cannot miss

Are you looking for a new wardrobe? Choosing one that matches the bedroom while fulfilling your own taste is difficult, especially when houses nowadays are very small and limited in space. Modern designers, therefore, have come up with new storage solutions to increase the house’s practicality and storage space. If you have a lot of clothes and junk in your house, you might want to keep reading as we have prepared 21 wardrobe ideas that’ll inspire. Let’s take a look now!
Making use of every inch in the house, our first wardrobe design is mounted into the walls to save as much space as possible. It also adopts the concept of a sliding door so you won’t have to worry about putting anything in front of it.
The second proposal here utilizes the area surrounding the bed, transforming it into wardrobes and bookshelves to increase storage space.
Here, the surface of the wardrobe is also a mirror. Not only does it give the room a sense of openness, its wooden theme also brings a natural touch.
A plain black and white scheme is adopted for this design. It creates a rather simple and clean style but is full of personality.
Add a wall partition to your bedroom to create a hidden walk-in closet behind! It also makes your room a lot more organized and tidy.
The area below the staircase is often neglected. So much can be used for that space so turn it into a drawer like the one you see here. Brilliant, right?
The wardrobe doesn’t have to be big. The key is to have enough drawers for storage, then you’ll be able to put all your clothes in it!
Designers here have used the wardrobe as a partition to divide the area within the house. It gives your bedroom a more independent and private space.
The corner of your room is perfect for storage, so why not place a wardrobe there?
Our next design makes use of the hallway to save space. Both sides are transformed into a wardrobe and drawer—creating a very useful entrance to your bedroom.
A bed can also be given more purposes other than for sleeping. You can build drawers below your bed to store your belongings and clothes. It doesn’t take up any extra space in your room either!
Do you like watching TV? If you do, why not include some extra drawers next to it to put your TV essentials!
The corner of a room can be tricky, but this L-shaped layer of platforms are a very smart way to utilize space. What do you think?
Don’t underestimate this little space at the attic. You can transform it into a hidden-style wardrobe or cabinet to enhance storage!
This design exaggeratedly transformed the entire bedroom into a wall of wardrobes. If you have too much stuff in your house, this might be the one!
This pure white sliding wardrobe disguises itself as a wall, while the storage space is hidden right behind those doors. Its subtleness gives the room a clean and tidy feel.
A wardrobe with glass doors can increase the room’s transparency. At the same time, it reflects a modern and stylish touch.
For those who are a fan of luxurious royal themes, you will definitely fall in love with this extravagant wardrobe!
The area behind your bed can be transformed into very useful storage space. All you need to add is a suitable lighting design to highlight your decorations!
Using different shades of the same color can enhance the room’s harmony. Here, the room and wardrobe are unified through the same color scheme.
Last but not least, we have this pre-installed wardrobe that is mounted into the walls to give the room more openness. After going through all 21 designs, which one is your favourite? Let us know!