7 Amazing houses built into nature

For those who live in the hustling city, you might dream to one day live among the green nature in the rurals. However, despite your love for nature, there can sometimes be limitations. If you have a choice, you would want to opt for somewhere with an open landscape where you can enjoy a breath of nature any second. Combined with the modern elements of living, today we will bring you on a tour to these 7 houses that might fulfill your dream. Let’s begin!