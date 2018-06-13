10 small house designs that break preconceptions about small size

If you are among those who consider small homes uncomfortable, this homify article may change your mind to an extent. Oftentimes a small house tends to be undervalued due to the dimensions listed on the floor plan, even though it has many advantages that large sized houses do not have.

The biggest advantage of a small home is that it is most of the times reasonably priced and relatively easier to maintain. For those who cannot dedicate a lot of time on housework on a daily basis, a small sized home is a much better choice than a big, high maintenance one. This article offers 10 such small house designs that successfully counter pre-conceived notions about small-sized dwellings. These designs in a variety of styles- modern, minimalist, eclectic, Scandinavian, etc.—blend practicality with smart styling that saves space without compromising on the visual or utilitarian aspects of the functional areas.

These tasteful designs, created thoughtfully by professional experts, celebrate the available space and the functional elements without making the interior spaces look chaotic. Have a look & pick your favorites!