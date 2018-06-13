Your browser is out-of-date.

10 small house designs that break preconceptions about small size

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
溫潤氣息 輕工業的品味生活機能美宅, 趙玲室內設計 趙玲室內設計 Living room
If you are among those who consider small homes uncomfortable, this homify article may change your mind to an extent. Oftentimes a small house tends to be undervalued due to the dimensions listed on the floor plan, even though it has many advantages that large sized houses do not have.

The biggest advantage of a small home is that it is most of the times reasonably priced and relatively easier to maintain. For those who cannot dedicate a lot of time on housework on a daily basis, a small sized home is a much better choice than a big, high maintenance one. This article offers 10 such small house designs that successfully counter pre-conceived notions about small-sized dwellings. These designs in a variety of styles- modern, minimalist, eclectic, Scandinavian, etc.—blend practicality with smart styling that saves space without compromising on the visual or utilitarian aspects of the functional areas.

These tasteful designs, created thoughtfully by professional experts, celebrate the available space and the functional elements without making the interior spaces look chaotic. Have a look & pick your favorites!

1. Contemporary storage convenience is neatly built-in for finessed functionality.

輕．透, 築川設計 築川設計 Modern Dining Room
築川設計

築川設計
築川設計
築川設計

2. Mezzanine flair elegantly utilizes the vertical space—usefulness without chaos.

三民住宅, 齊禾設計有限公司 齊禾設計有限公司 Living room Beige
齊禾設計有限公司

齊禾設計有限公司
齊禾設計有限公司
齊禾設計有限公司

3. Living room with integrated practicalities- unidirectional furniture placement is easy on the eyes.

公共領域全景 趙玲室內設計 Living room
趙玲室內設計

公共領域全景

趙玲室內設計
趙玲室內設計
趙玲室內設計

4. Consistency of cheery, bright point color adds to the sober sophistication of soothingly neutral hues.

客廳 存果空間設計有限公司 Modern Dining Room
存果空間設計有限公司

客廳

存果空間設計有限公司
存果空間設計有限公司
存果空間設計有限公司

5. Light & thin steel frames and compact furniture create a sense of spaciousness.

風景‧私宅, 一穰設計_EO design studio 一穰設計_EO design studio Study/office
一穰設計_EO design studio

一穰設計_EO design studio
一穰設計_EO design studio
一穰設計_EO design studio

6. The low furniture pieces & smart placement leave the path of natural illumination free for open, well-lit interiors.

山 住宅 Mt. house, 齊禾設計有限公司 齊禾設計有限公司 Living room Green
齊禾設計有限公司

齊禾設計有限公司
齊禾設計有限公司
齊禾設計有限公司

7. Simplicity of design with a minimalist modernity/ Nordic hints, straight lines & a muted tonality always delivers.

逸．居, 築川設計 築川設計 Modern Living Room
築川設計

築川設計
築川設計
築川設計

8. Efficient design planning goes a long way for practically sound versatile spaces- this cozy studio scores BIG with the C shape of wall… .

開放式的LDK空間 一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design Living room
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design

開放式的LDK空間

一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design

9. Separation of interior spaces using different floor designs/ materials- spaces are demarcated sans inner walls, creating appealing visuals too!

小坪數大空間之16坪純淨簡約溫馨宅 瓦悅設計有限公司 Modern Study Room and Home Office
瓦悅設計有限公司

小坪數大空間之16坪純淨簡約溫馨宅

瓦悅設計有限公司
瓦悅設計有限公司
瓦悅設計有限公司

10. Space around the window has great potential; this one has been beautifully utilized for storage & a small lounging bench.

客廳及餐廳 御見設計企業有限公司 Living room Wood Wood effect
御見設計企業有限公司

客廳及餐廳

御見設計企業有限公司
御見設計企業有限公司
御見設計企業有限公司
10 amazing ideas to utilize the space under the sink for storage
Which of these designs is the best fit for your requirements?

