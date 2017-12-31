11 Staircases built beyond its purpose

The purpose of a staircase is for you to pass and reach another space. Yet in recent years, these stairways have gone beyond the idea of a passage—but also as a decorative element in interior design. In today’s article, we will introduce you to 11 beautiful staircases of various designs that will definitely suit your taste. Let’s take a look now!
The first house we’ll be looking at is where a sweet couple and their cat live. A loft was created purposely for the cat—complemented by a white staircase with wooden steps and steel railings that are simple yet stylish.
The futuristic stairway takes advantage of metal and glass materials to create a cool sense of space as if the steps are floating in the air. Moreover, you can make good use of the empty space below the steps for storage.
If you think the corner of the stairs look too bland, simply put a flower vase or any decorations to liven up the space!
This staircase presents itself in Eastern style with traditional patterns and touchups. Its old-fashioned elements are balanced with clean modern finishes. Under the steps is also a large storage cabinet to facilitate the use of space.
The metallic stairway tracing its way up the rustic brick wall is a good representation of the industrial style. The black metals are also a perfect fit for vintage interiors.
This elegantly folded staircase gives off a natural sense of rhythm. The delicate curves blend seamlessly with the white wall and wooden flooring too.
The minimalist, decor-free staircase is ideal for modern homes with a pure white color scheme. The use of black-colored metal railings provide a touch of contrast without overwhelming the overall picture.
These wooden staircase doesn’t look exceptionally special, but its simple designs give a sense of stability and calmness, which is well-suited to almost any styles.
In this design, you can see a very large bookshelf installed right beside the stairs. The designers have taken into account the elements of fun when they came up with this idea to climb up the stairs to reach the top shelves.
The staircase here is barely covered which allows you to display your collections and decorations along the way up.