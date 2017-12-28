14 Self-build two-storey houses that’ll inspire

Self-build houses hold infinite charms—one including the ability to participate directly in its planning and design until it’s completed. Hence, the sense of achievement and satisfaction tend to be different from buying an already-made house. Although self-build allows you to personally select the materials to use and the appearance you’d like, the complexity of the process still remains very high. Because of this, we strongly recommend you to consult experienced professionals to help save time and effort.

Of course, before you reach out to experts, it is essential to first know what you want. If you are now wondering what kind of shape and appearance you’d like for your house, this article might serve as a guide for you. We have prepared 14 excellent examples of self-build houses with two storeys that are ideal for families. Keep reading and get inspired!