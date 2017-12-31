7 habits to guarantee a tidy home

If you only take on one piece of advice, make it to commit the following golden rules for a clean and tidy home!

- Run a vacuum around your carpets and rugs every day. It will only take a few minutes and it's great cardio!

- Give any stone, tiled or wooden floors a scrub and wet wash twice a week.

- Bed linen needs to be swapped out once a week. This will prevent a build-up of dead skin cells or worse… BED BUGS!

- Washing your curtains once a season will keep them really fresh and smelling great.

