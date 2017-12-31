Your browser is out-of-date.

7 habits to guarantee a tidy home

#가락지_끼움쇠(#ring_clip), eL_knot eL_knot Study/officeAccessories & decoration
If you don't have a slew of cleaning professionals at your beck and call, you will no doubt enjoy some tricks to keep the house tidy that will make maintaining your property so much easier, faster and simpler. Are we right? Well, luckily for you, we've put together a list of habits that it will really benefit you to take on and integrate into your everyday life. Each and every one of these ideas will help you to keep a tight grip on your cleaning regimen and more than that, you might actually start to enjoy your chores a bit more! Shall we find out how to have a clean and tidy house? Then let's go!

1. Return everything to where it should live.

MUJIの家具で最初から計画する 子どもを見守る間取りと自然素材の家, 株式会社スタイル工房 株式会社スタイル工房
Before you go to bed, always take a few moments just to reset every space that you've ben hanging out in. In the case of your family living room, for example, you want to return all your remote controls to a designated spot, fluff your sofa cushions and clear any crockery away into the kitchen.

2. Don't put off small cleaning tasks.

Трехкомнатная квартра в г.Новосибирск, Design Studio Details Design Studio Details Living room
Why delay until tomorrow something that will only take you a few minutes to do today? Whether that means loading the dishwasher and setting it to run overnight or maybe giving your rug a quick vacuum, before you leave for work, every small task will add up to a terrifically clean and fresh home.

3. Give the bathroom special attention.

Ванная комната "Black & white" vol. 2, Студия дизайна Дарьи Одарюк Студия дизайна Дарьи Одарюк Modern Bathroom Multicolored
It doesn't matter if you have a minimal and modern your bathroom, if you don't give it a quick once over every other day, it will soon get a build-up of grime that is hard to shift! You need to be bleaching your toilet bowl regularly, to prevent limescale, while also keeping an eye on water stains as well, so this is one room that will not make do with a once-a-week deep clean!

4. Ventilate every day.

Спальня "Le vol de l'air" vol. 3 , Студия дизайна Дарьи Одарюк Студия дизайна Дарьи Одарюк Eclectic style bedroom Multicolored
Here's a great tip for maintaining a fresh home! When you're getting ready for work in the morning, crack open a window upstairs and downstairs and let plenty of fresh air circulate. You'll be shocked at what a difference just 10 minutes will make, especially in terms of dismissing kitchen odors from the night before!

5. Clean as you cook.

Residência Jardim Avelino, LAM Arquitetura | Interiores LAM Arquitetura | Interiores Modern Dining Room
Have you ever noticed how much mess you can make when you're cooking? If you get in the habit of using a food package to stash all the rest of your waste in, which can then simply be tossed in the garbage, you won't have any big clean ups to contend with when you're stuffed and bloated! A quick wipe of the surfaces with an antibacterial wipe will be the perfect finishing touch.

6. Hide dirty clothes away.

studio apartment, Angelina Alekseeva Angelina Alekseeva Minimalist style bathroom
A laundry basket might seem a little archaic, in terms of home accessories, but there is no better place for throwing your dirty clothes until you have enough to warrant using the washing machine. Add a scented sachet at the bottom and you will be bale to keep nasty niffs at bay while you keep your bedroom floor totally free and clear.

7. Know the four golden rules.

Гостиная "Centro", Студия дизайна Дарьи Одарюк Студия дизайна Дарьи Одарюк Living room Multicolored
If you only take on one piece of advice, make it to commit the following golden rules for a clean and tidy home!

- Run a vacuum around your carpets and rugs every day. It will only take a few minutes and it's great cardio!

- Give any stone, tiled or wooden floors a scrub and wet wash twice a week.

- Bed linen needs to be swapped out once a week. This will prevent a build-up of dead skin cells or worse… BED BUGS!

- Washing your curtains once a season will keep them really fresh and smelling great.

For more handy cleaning hints, take a look at this article: 6 spring cleaning tasks you absolutely can't ignore!

These 12 tricks will totally revolutionize your laundry know-how!
Are you going to be on top of your cleaning schedule come spring?

