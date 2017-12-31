7 habits to guarantee a tidy home

If you don't have a slew of cleaning professionals at your beck and call, you will no doubt enjoy some tricks to keep the house tidy that will make maintaining your property so much easier, faster and simpler. Are we right? Well, luckily for you, we've put together a list of habits that it will really benefit you to take on and integrate into your everyday life. Each and every one of these ideas will help you to keep a tight grip on your cleaning regimen and more than that, you might actually start to enjoy your chores a bit more! Shall we find out how to have a clean and tidy house? Then let's go!
Before you go to bed, always take a few moments just to reset every space that you've ben hanging out in. In the case of your family living room, for example, you want to return all your remote controls to a designated spot, fluff your sofa cushions and clear any crockery away into the kitchen.
Why delay until tomorrow something that will only take you a few minutes to do today? Whether that means loading the dishwasher and setting it to run overnight or maybe giving your rug a quick vacuum, before you leave for work, every small task will add up to a terrifically clean and fresh home.
It doesn't matter if you have a minimal and modern your bathroom, if you don't give it a quick once over every other day, it will soon get a build-up of grime that is hard to shift! You need to be bleaching your toilet bowl regularly, to prevent limescale, while also keeping an eye on water stains as well, so this is one room that will not make do with a once-a-week deep clean!
Here's a great tip for maintaining a fresh home! When you're getting ready for work in the morning, crack open a window upstairs and downstairs and let plenty of fresh air circulate. You'll be shocked at what a difference just 10 minutes will make, especially in terms of dismissing kitchen odors from the night before!
Have you ever noticed how much mess you can make when you're cooking? If you get in the habit of using a food package to stash all the rest of your waste in, which can then simply be tossed in the garbage, you won't have any big clean ups to contend with when you're stuffed and bloated! A quick wipe of the surfaces with an antibacterial wipe will be the perfect finishing touch.
A laundry basket might seem a little archaic, in terms of home accessories, but there is no better place for throwing your dirty clothes until you have enough to warrant using the washing machine. Add a scented sachet at the bottom and you will be bale to keep nasty niffs at bay while you keep your bedroom floor totally free and clear.
If you only take on one piece of advice, make it to commit the following golden rules for a clean and tidy home!
- Run a vacuum around your carpets and rugs every day. It will only take a few minutes and it's great cardio!
- Give any stone, tiled or wooden floors a scrub and wet wash twice a week.
- Bed linen needs to be swapped out once a week. This will prevent a build-up of dead skin cells or worse… BED BUGS!
- Washing your curtains once a season will keep them really fresh and smelling great.
