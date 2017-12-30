A mobile wooden home with a surprisingly spacious interior

We know what you're thinking; that mobile homes are never comfortable or spacious and while that may have been true, back in the day, now, we are seeing a new influx of modern prefabricated buildings that offer so much more in terms of space and style! Today, we have one such home to show you and to say that it has clearly been designed by a master architect would be a grievous understatement.
If you're ready to drink in some serious home inspiration, regardless of the fact that there are no solid foundations, come with us now! After all, what is life without a little fluidity and excitement and we have a feeling that wooden mobile homes are the future, especially for first time buyers!
Yes, there is a certain element of this home looking like a very large shed on wheels, but we love the simple wooden aesthetic and the fact that the property can actually be moved to any available spot is such an appealing quality! As long as you have a tractor, that is!
Of course, there is an open-plan scheme at work in here but that doesn't mean that there has been any loss of functionality. By keeping the cabinets simple and finished just in white there is a beautiful contrast with the all-wood walls and it's shocking how much storage there is too! Talk about a built-in modern kitchen that wants for nothing!
No kitchen is complete without a little space for enjoying a home-cooked meal and this dining area, though small, is wonderfully cozy and pretty. Placed strategically next to a window, to make the interior feel larger, it was a stroke of genius to keep all the food-related furniture white, so as to separate it from the wider space.
Not too shabby eh? We don;t think we've ever met a kid that wouldn't love their very own cabin bedroom and given that there is more than enough room for two single beds here, this home genuinely could cater for a family of four. Add a bunk bed and you could stretch it even further.
Pretty as a picture! In fact, if you looked up 'dream rustic bedroom', we think there would be this snapshot, sitting there pride of place. With space enough for a large double bed and a built-in side table, there's no shortage of comfort or coziness and we can imagine enjoying some seriously restful sleep here!
