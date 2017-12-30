8 truly SPECTACULAR American home styles

Architects throughout the US are really upping their game in terms of the fantastic and enticing projects that they are seeing through to completion, but if you think that Colonial traditional family homes are the only things they are associated with, you have a big surprise coming to you! American style houses are so much more diverse than you might think.
We've found a host of utterly superb homes that have been designed with characterful touches, unusual motifs and strikingly modern aesthetics that you simply have to see, especially if you are considering building your next property. Each of them could be used to build American houses, so let's take a look, shall we?
Wow! Don't you just love the way that this home looks fresh and modern from the front, but swing around to the side and you see a sumptuous modern conservatory as well! The perfect way to to enjoy the outdoors even when the weather isn't particularly clement, no to mention accessing a little more space, which is always handy in a busy household. Plans of American houses could certainly be drawn up with this home in mind.
We see a little European inspiration here, maybe some Dutch styling, what with the steep pitched roof that has been finished in a stylish and rustic thatch. We can see this being a favorite holiday home that quickly becomes a main residence, when the lure of city living stops having so much appeal. Can't you imagine this property with an American style interior?
We had to include a little something with a more traditional flavor, so here is a picture perfect Colonial family space, complete with a built-in garage. The mix of wood cladding and stonework looks truly beautiful and very sweet and this style of home really gives rise to a pastel façade finish.
American houses that enjoy a rural setting often seem to have an intrinsic connection to the garden and this one is a prime example of exactly that. The appeal of a wood-clad dream home is undeniable and thanks to most states staying a little warmer than say Europe, a covered car port is really all that's needed in terms of vehicle security.
Who hasn't dreamt of a ranch home at least one point their life? We're happy to admit that we have and this building really taps into that rustic country aesthetic. There's a definite holiday feel going on here, but given the proportions of the build, this house could accommodate a family of any size.
How about we look at the more avant garde side of American architecture? This angular creation screams of really contemporary and artistic flair and definitely wouldn't be out of place in a more exclusive gated community. We're pictuing LA, how about you?
Speaking of modern architecture, look at this gorgeous flat-roof design! Fast becoming a sought after style of design in the US, these boxy builds have gained a lot of popularity in Europe, but we can imagine some US architects putting their own stamp on this misleadingly simple style.
Finally, we wanted to look at something of a real modern dream home. Modular, boxy and beautifully finished with a mix of muted tones and natural materials on the façade, we can't help but think that any big movie star or maybe even a Kardashian would be keen to snap something like this up!
