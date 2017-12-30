8 truly SPECTACULAR American home styles

Architects throughout the US are really upping their game in terms of the fantastic and enticing projects that they are seeing through to completion, but if you think that Colonial traditional family homes are the only things they are associated with, you have a big surprise coming to you! American style houses are so much more diverse than you might think.

We've found a host of utterly superb homes that have been designed with characterful touches, unusual motifs and strikingly modern aesthetics that you simply have to see, especially if you are considering building your next property. Each of them could be used to build American houses, so let's take a look, shall we?