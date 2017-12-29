26 small kitchens that prove size isn't everything!

Small kitchens don't have to be a stumbling block to amazing levels of functionality and style, but if you're a little unconvinced, we're about to prove it to you! We've found a range of finished projects, ranging from very small kitchens through to modest, modern, yet original kitchens and all of them are really going to make you think differently about diminutive dimensions!

If you've been thinking about designing a New Year modern revamp for your home, come with us and drink in the splendour of some of our favorite homify small kitchens, and if nothing else, you'll be able to take a host of ideas for small kitchens to your preferred professional kitchen planner!