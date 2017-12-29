Your browser is out-of-date.

26 small kitchens that prove size isn't everything!

Apartamento pequeno, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Modern Kitchen
Small kitchens don't have to be a stumbling block to amazing levels of functionality and style, but if you're a little unconvinced, we're about to prove it to you! We've found a range of finished projects, ranging from very small kitchens through to modest, modern, yet original kitchens and all of them are really going to make you think differently about diminutive dimensions! 

If you've been thinking about designing a New Year modern revamp for your home, come with us and drink in the splendour of some of our favorite homify small kitchens, and if nothing else, you'll be able to take a host of ideas for small kitchens to your preferred professional kitchen planner

1. One and a half meters of color-coordinated perfection makes for a great installation.

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Black makes for a striking and very modern design with a difference.

Apartamento pequeno, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Modern Kitchen
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

3. Colorful cabinet fronts really perk up a small space and make it inviting to use.

Apartamento compacto , Concept Engenharia + Design Concept Engenharia + Design Modern Kitchen Glass Blue
Concept Engenharia + Design

Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design

4. An L-shaped counter really opens a lot of extra surface potential.

Morumbi, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern Kitchen
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

5. Simple and uncluttered designs work so well in a small space.

Cobertura Moema, Concept Engenharia + Design Concept Engenharia + Design Modern Kitchen Quartz Beige
Concept Engenharia + Design

Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design

6. A variety of storage options really makes the best use of all available space.

Cobertura Moema, Concept Engenharia + Design Concept Engenharia + Design Modern Terrace MDF Black
Concept Engenharia + Design

Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design
Concept Engenharia + Design

7. A small kitchen is no excuse for not embracing a favorite color! Orange you glad we told you that?

Cozinha, Maceió Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Kitchen
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

8. Feature tiles will make a breakfast bar stand out no end.

Cozinha, Barra de São Miguel Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Kitchen
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

9. Double-sided counters offer an easy breakfast bar function.

Cozinha, Barra de São Miguel Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Kitchen
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

10. Modern cabinets mixed with a rustic wall motif looks so exciting!

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Natural wood is a perfect choice for a small space that needs to look warm.

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. Galley layouts make such good sense in a narrow room!

casa dei colori, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Kitchen
studio ferlazzo natoli

studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli

13. Bistro furniture won't take up too much room but will give you a dining area.

Home Staging vivienda Pirineo, Noelia Villalba Interiorista Noelia Villalba Interiorista Kitchen
Noelia Villalba Interiorista

Noelia Villalba Interiorista
Noelia Villalba Interiorista
Noelia Villalba Interiorista

14. White cabinets will never date or look too busy.

Piso en Sarrià, dom arquitectura dom arquitectura Kitchen
dom arquitectura

dom arquitectura
dom arquitectura
dom arquitectura

15. A monochrome scheme will add so much contemporary style to a small kitchen.

Reforma integral en calle Rosselló de Barcelona, Grupo Inventia Grupo Inventia Kitchen Wood-Plastic Composite White
Grupo Inventia

Grupo Inventia
Grupo Inventia
Grupo Inventia

16. Injecting color with accessories is a great way to not go overboard and shrink the room.

Apartamento DT, Amanda Carvalho - arquitetura e interiores Amanda Carvalho - arquitetura e interiores Modern Kitchen
Amanda Carvalho—arquitetura e interiores

Amanda Carvalho - arquitetura e interiores
Amanda Carvalho—arquitetura e interiores
Amanda Carvalho - arquitetura e interiores

17. A traditional scheme will really make fantastic use of bijou proportions.

VÃO DESIGN, MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores Modern Kitchen
MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores

MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores
MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores
MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores

18. Using wall textures to add a modern flair is perfect in a tiny space.

UMA CASA COM PERSONALIDADE !!!, Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES Kitchen
Fernanda Moreira—DESIGN DE INTERIORES

Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES
Fernanda Moreira—DESIGN DE INTERIORES
Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES

19. Inset accent colors! Wow! What a great way to perk up a small kitchen installation!

Equilibrio de cores , Bethina Wulff Bethina Wulff Modern Kitchen
Bethina Wulff

Bethina Wulff
Bethina Wulff
Bethina Wulff

20. Sometimes, the right lighting is all that a small kitchen needs to really stand out!

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern Kitchen Blue
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd
Hitchings & Thomas Ltd

21. Using the wall space for a wealth of different storage will free up so much counter space.

Dentro e Fora, Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Modern Kitchen
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura

Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura

22. An eye-catching splashback makes any kitchen look perfectly planned and executed.

Depa // Studio , DOSA STUDIO DOSA STUDIO Modern Kitchen Wood White
DOSA STUDIO

DOSA STUDIO
DOSA STUDIO
DOSA STUDIO

23. Rustic stonework will inject such a sense of coziness, even just underneath your counters.

Reforma de apartamento en el Barrio Estadio, ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño Modern Kitchen
ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño

ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño
ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño
ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño

24. Concrete kitchen designs look great in small rooms! Plus, you could have a go at casting your own surfaces.

Increíbles Propuestas de Cocinas, Nomada Design Studio Nomada Design Studio Kitchen
Nomada Design Studio

Nomada Design Studio
Nomada Design Studio
Nomada Design Studio

25. If you have a funky side, mosaic tiles finishes will work beautifully.

homify Kitchen Tiles Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

26. Unusual natural touches, such as wooden wall panels, add charm far beyond the small size of a kitchen.

Rationalism in Japanese​, Yurii Hrytsenko Yurii Hrytsenko Kitchen
Yurii Hrytsenko

Yurii Hrytsenko
Yurii Hrytsenko
Yurii Hrytsenko

For even more small home inspiration, take a look at this article: Home hacks: create design marvels in small spaces.

14 Self-build two-storey houses that’ll inspire
Are you full of ideas for your small kitchen now?

