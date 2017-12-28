10 rustic kitchens that will unleash your inner cook

If you have long been a fan of rustic built-in kitchens, you might be interested to know that you won't need to ship in a kitchen planner from the Mediterranean in order to get the look just right! More and more, we are seeing built-in kitchen designs that definitely wouldn't look out of place in a traditional Spanish villa looking great in modern American homes and we are huge fans of the aesthetic!
We know that modern built-in kitchens are more the norm, but if you need the convenience and storage potential of built-in kitchens, but love a more cozy and rustic feel, come with us now to find out how you can combine the two elements into one exceptionally special project for your home.
Reclaimed wood, exposed bricks and a bespoke pizza oven have all made for a terrifically rustic and Italian-style kitchen here! We love the way the oven has been masterfully integrated to create a seamless look, with rich red bricks.
Speaking of bricks, just take a look at this shabby chic success story! Natural wood shelving and a beautifully scruffy dining table have really helped to capture that relaxed rustic vibe! We certainly wouldn't mind an invite dinner.
A lot of traditionally rustic kitchens are finished in white, to help with the heat in the room and this one has us going crazy for the hand-shaped counters and textural finishes! There's a real back to basics feel about this family kitchen.
If you want a rustic kitchen that is a doddle to clean, you really can't go wrong with using heritage tiles that feature a reconizably vintage pattern! Cobalt blue is always a winner, but multiple patterns will work well and really work within the context of a more rustic space.
When you picture rustic anything, natural wood will always play a big role and here, we are staggered by the sweeping curves and glossy surfaces of the wood en counters! Alongside traditional roof beams and white render, this is a real rustic dream!
You can't ever have too much of a good thing and in the case of stone, more really is more! From stone floor slabs through to hardy counter tiles, this amazing DIY space has really gotten us thinking outside the standard modern built-in kitchen box!
Terracotta surfaces and patterned wall tiles have made for a simply stunning rustic meets Mediterranean masterpiece here! Why are we picturing hearty, delicious food being made here? More so than a modern space, that's for sure!
Ahhh! Here are the vibrant hues that we always associate with rustic homes and what a dose of sunshine the vivid ochre is! We can almost smell all the amazing food just from looking at this picture and are you starting to fall in love with hand-shaped counters? We are! What a DIY project!
How sweet is this pretty little kitchen? Plain white tiles offer a fresh and airy feel, but add in some beautiful rustic cabinet doors and the overall look is so covetable. What is it about white and wood that makes them look so terrific together?
Finally, rustic kitchens don;t have to be small or enclosed, as this ownderful open space proves! Full of beautiful crockery and handy cooking accessories, a breakfast bar has finished the design so wonderfully. Delicious!
