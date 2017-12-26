10 amazing bathrooms with bathtubs

For us, no modern family or professional's bathroom is complete with out a gorgeous tub that you can sit back and soak in and to show you why, we decided to see how bathroom planners in Japan have been giving their clients' spaces a chic makeover. A bathtub is a traditional addition to bathrooms in Japan and the spaces are frequently small to begin with, so if you're worrying that you don;t have enough room for a terrific tub, think again!

The perfect way to transform a perfunctory room into a haven of self-care and indulgence, we feel confident that you'll see the value in a striking tub, so come and take a look at some of out favorites!