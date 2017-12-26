10 amazing bathrooms with bathtubs

For us, no modern family or professional's bathroom is complete with out a gorgeous tub that you can sit back and soak in and to show you why, we decided to see how bathroom planners in Japan have been giving their clients' spaces a chic makeover. A bathtub is a traditional addition to bathrooms in Japan and the spaces are frequently small to begin with, so if you're worrying that you don;t have enough room for a terrific tub, think again!
The perfect way to transform a perfunctory room into a haven of self-care and indulgence, we feel confident that you'll see the value in a striking tub, so come and take a look at some of out favorites!
A dark feature wall and an ergonomic tub have come together here to create a beautifully simply yet indulgent bathroom here. Can't you imagine leaning back and enjoying the view as you soak?
Concrete is fast becoming big news in terms of bathroom design and we can see why! A great way to add style but in a more minimalist way, industrial bathrooms have a natural grace that is hard to mimic without concrete!
Can you see the way that crisp white suite items and natural wood have come together here to create the look and feel of an exclusive spa? Well, you could enjoy the same finish, in your home, with a chic tub!
How fabulous is this room? A perfect balancing act of modern convenience and indulgence, it offers both a shower and a bathtub, all enclosed in a glass box. Now that's gorgeous!
Nothing says romance like a long hot soak for two and that's not something that a shower can emulate! Someone always gets shampoo in their eyes, but in a bathtub, you can both just sit back and relax. How perfect for newlyweds!
The sloping back end of this bathtub has us so envious! Just imagine how comfortable it must be to sit and wallow in after a long day at work! We also love the non-linear installation angle, as it uses the space so well.
Wow! Imagine having your home set up in such a way that you could open a sliding door, pop the kids in the bath and keep an eye on them while you get dinner started! Baths really are safer for children than showers, so do bear this in mind when designing a family bathroom.
If you don't think of a bathtub as a luxury home addition, prepare to have your mind irrevocably changed! A sunken tub is the last word in chic home additions and can work so well in a small space, as they give the impression of not swallowing up any extra floor space. Chandeliers are an optional addition, but we are totally onboard!
There's something about this bathtub that really appeals to us! Perhaps it is the chunky and smooth aesthetic that makes us want to reach out and touch it, but then again, the view certainly isn't hurting either! This might be the ultimate ensuite!
Wow! Talk about a bathroom with an impressive outlook! So modern and unfussy, the room itself really gives way to gorgeous views and a sense of revitilization that only a bathtub and a lot of glass can capture. Perfect!
