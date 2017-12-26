Your browser is out-of-date.

10 amazing bathrooms with bathtubs

press profile homify press profile homify
House in Nishiyamatyou, マニエラ建築設計事務所 マニエラ建築設計事務所 Modern Bathroom
Loading admin actions …

For us, no modern family or professional's bathroom is complete with out a gorgeous tub that you can sit back and soak in and to show you why, we decided to see how bathroom planners in Japan have been giving their clients' spaces a chic makeover. A bathtub is a traditional addition to bathrooms in Japan and the spaces are frequently small to begin with, so if you're worrying that you don;t have enough room for a terrific tub, think again!

The perfect way to transform a perfunctory room into a haven of self-care and indulgence, we feel confident that you'll see the value in a striking tub, so come and take a look at some of out favorites!

1. Monochrome mindfulness.

NATURALLY 璞碩室內裝修設計工程有限公司 Modern Bathroom Tiles Grey
璞碩室內裝修設計工程有限公司

NATURALLY

璞碩室內裝修設計工程有限公司
璞碩室內裝修設計工程有限公司
璞碩室內裝修設計工程有限公司

A dark feature wall and an ergonomic tub have come together here to create a beautifully simply yet indulgent bathroom here. Can't you imagine leaning back and enjoying the view as you soak?

2. Industrial chic.

何宅 House H, 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects 何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects Modern Bathroom
何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects

何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects
何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects
何侯設計 Ho + Hou Studio Architects

Concrete is fast becoming big news in terms of bathroom design and we can see why! A great way to add style but in a more minimalist way, industrial bathrooms have a natural grace that is hard to mimic without concrete!

3. A home spa.

施工例写真, フォンテトレーディング株式会社 フォンテトレーディング株式会社 BathroomBathtubs & showers
フォンテトレーディング株式会社

フォンテトレーディング株式会社
フォンテトレーディング株式会社
フォンテトレーディング株式会社

Can you see the way that crisp white suite items and natural wood have come together here to create the look and feel of an exclusive spa? Well, you could enjoy the same finish, in your home, with a chic tub!

4. Angular perfection.

House in Nishiyamatyou, マニエラ建築設計事務所 マニエラ建築設計事務所 Modern Bathroom
マニエラ建築設計事務所

マニエラ建築設計事務所
マニエラ建築設計事務所
マニエラ建築設計事務所

How fabulous is this room? A perfect balancing act of modern convenience and indulgence, it offers both a shower and a bathtub, all enclosed in a glass box. Now that's gorgeous!

5. Something built for two.

homify Modern Bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Nothing says romance like a long hot soak for two and that's not something that a shower can emulate! Someone always gets shampoo in their eyes, but in a bathtub, you can both just sit back and relax. How perfect for newlyweds!

6. Comfort is king.

主臥衛浴 存果空間設計有限公司 Minimalist style bathroom
存果空間設計有限公司

主臥衛浴

存果空間設計有限公司
存果空間設計有限公司
存果空間設計有限公司

The sloping back end of this bathtub has us so envious! Just imagine how comfortable it must be to sit and wallow in after a long day at work! We also love the non-linear installation angle, as it uses the space so well.

7. Great for families.

House without Walls 林宅, 構築設計 構築設計 Scandinavian style bathroom
構築設計

構築設計
構築設計
構築設計

Wow! Imagine having your home set up in such a way that you could open a sliding door, pop the kids in the bath and keep an eye on them while you get dinner started! Baths really are safer for children than showers, so do bear this in mind when designing a family bathroom.

8. Unapologetic luxury.

A cozy villa that enables you to escape life’s hustle!, 十邑設計 王勝正 Posamo Design 十邑設計 王勝正 Posamo Design Eclectic style bathroom
十邑設計 王勝正 Posamo Design

十邑設計 王勝正 Posamo Design
十邑設計 王勝正 Posamo Design
十邑設計 王勝正 Posamo Design

If you don't think of a bathtub as a luxury home addition, prepare to have your mind irrevocably changed! A sunken tub is the last word in chic home additions and can work so well in a small space, as they give the impression of not swallowing up any extra floor space. Chandeliers are an optional addition, but we are totally onboard! 

9. Soak with a view.

Bathroom / Living Room 鄭士傑室內設計 Modern Bathroom
鄭士傑室內設計

Bathroom / Living Room

鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計

There's something about this bathtub that really appeals to us! Perhaps it is the chunky and smooth aesthetic that makes us want to reach out and touch it, but then again, the view certainly isn't hurting either! This might be the ultimate ensuite! 

10. Flowing lines and a fresh feel.

Bathroom 鄭士傑室內設計 Modern Bathroom
鄭士傑室內設計

Bathroom

鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計
鄭士傑室內設計

Wow! Talk about a bathroom with an impressive outlook! So modern and unfussy, the room itself really gives way to gorgeous views and a sense of revitilization that only a bathtub and a lot of glass can capture. Perfect!

For more bathroom ideas, take a look at this article: Top tips for creating a cozy bathroom.

You need to annually check these 11 things around the house!
Are you tempted to install a bathtub in your home?

