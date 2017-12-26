Why decluttering is a better use of your time over shopping for sales

The January sales are an exciting time with plenty of bargains to be snapped up,but the question is: do you actually need anything? If you've taken the time to craft yourself a fabulous home that works exactly as you want it to, feels cozy and comfortable and looks great, why should you even concern yourself with queueing to get into Walmart straight after Christmas?

Do you know what is a far better use of your time than shopping? DECLUTTERING! We know it's not everyone's idea of fun and that given the chance, this is a task that would be farmed out to a team of professional and ruthless cleaners, but if that isn't something you can commit to, come with us now as we convince you to take stock instead of increasing what you own!