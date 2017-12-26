Why decluttering is a better use of your time over shopping for sales

The January sales are an exciting time with plenty of bargains to be snapped up,but the question is: do you actually need anything? If you've taken the time to craft yourself a fabulous home that works exactly as you want it to, feels cozy and comfortable and looks great, why should you even concern yourself with queueing to get into Walmart straight after Christmas?
Do you know what is a far better use of your time than shopping? DECLUTTERING! We know it's not everyone's idea of fun and that given the chance, this is a task that would be farmed out to a team of professional and ruthless cleaners, but if that isn't something you can commit to, come with us now as we convince you to take stock instead of increasing what you own!
We've all heard about the 'new year, new you' movement, which sees everybody desperately trying to shift the festive pounds, but what about looking to create a newly revived home? If you set aside a couple of days after Christmas but before New Year, to sort through everything you own, you can head into the next 12 months safe in the knowledge that you don't need to do it again! Talk about a weight off your mind.
As you declutter, you'll come across a hoard of things that you've stored away and forgotten about and they might just revamp your home for absolutely nothing! It's a shock how many things you can buy, use and then hide away, so rediscover them all and congratulate yourself on your good taste!
We are specifically talking about your frequently used but never decluttered kitchen with this argument! If you have a thorough declutter of all your cupboards, fridges and freezers, you can see what needs using up the soonest and can enjoy significantly less waste. the amount of food wasted these days is a real travesty, so if you can prevent adding to the problem, wouldn't you want to?
January is always the month when we all feel the pinch, especially if Christmas has been a lavish affair, so why not enjoy a more frugal start to the year? If you avoid the sales, you'll not be tempted to buy anything that you know you can live without. After all, if you weren't tempted enough when something was full price, do you really need it now?
A really good decluttering session will often show you something that you actually are missing, but if you want to stay away from those pesky sales, it could encourage you to have a go at some DIY! Who knows; you might actually have a terrific talent for it, which will lead to a lot of fun weekend projects.
If you free your home of all the clutter that you've kept for no real good reason, you'll have far more space for valuable additions, such as a wealth of house plants. They'll refresh your home, make it look amazing and lead to far better health for you and your family. Now isn't that more appealing than a few extra cushions or ornaments?
We don't think any of us can honestly say that we wear absolutely everything in our closets, so why not have a ruthless cull? You will enjoy the feeling of freshness that envelops your already pretty but full-to-bursting bedroom and, you can send your unwanted items to a charity, to do some good at the same time.
Finally, who doesn't want to stride into the new year with a clean, tidy and ready to maintain home? Friends and family will be so jealous of your sparkling abode and you can stay on top if the cleaning to make your chore schedule significantly less impactful. Perfect!
