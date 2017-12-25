Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Six things in our homes to be thankful for this holiday season

press profile homify press profile homify
Bright Basement, 一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design 一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design Study/office
Loading admin actions …

Christmas Day is here and for us, that means taking a moment to look back on the year and reflect on things that we are grateful for, but how often do we all look around the house and take stock of all the fantastic opportunities it gives us? We thought that this year, we would do exactly that and perhaps, instil you with a newfound sense of gratitude for all the work you and your preferred interior designer have put in!

From beautiful built-in kitchens that keep us nourished through to sleep havens that help us to prepare for the day ahead, let's see what you need to be thankful for this year!

1. Effective heating.

Milano Aruba 'Flow' - Middle Connection Radiator BestHeating UK HouseholdLarge appliances Iron/Steel White radiator,middle connection,radiators
BestHeating UK

Milano Aruba 'Flow'—Middle Connection Radiator

BestHeating UK
BestHeating UK
BestHeating UK

To all the talented heating experts in the world, we say a massive thank you! Having the ability to stay warm, cozy and healthy in the colder months is a privilege that we really shouldn't be taking for granted. Whenever you touch the termostat, just take a minute to feel grateful. 

2. Having the means to cook.

Whale Rock House, Eisner Design Eisner Design Modern Kitchen kitchen
Eisner Design

Whale Rock House

Eisner Design
Eisner Design
Eisner Design

When you have a functioning kitchen in place, it can be easy to forget what a gift it is! Anyone that has endured along and arduous kitchen revamp that required a diet of junk food for a few months will agree that a well-stocked and easy to use kitchen is something to be very grateful for indeed.

3. Somewhere to rest and recuperate.

Apartment in Tyumen, EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN ​bedroom
EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN

Apartment in Tyumen

EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN
EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN
EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN

A fresh and relaxing bedroom is an absolute necessity, if you want to be as healthy and rested as possible. We don't know about you, but whenever we sink into our memory foam mattress, we feel very fortunate indeed. Those student days of futons and backaches are far behind us now. 

4. Our furry friends.

Interior Dog Beds, Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs & Dog Lovers Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs & Dog Lovers Living roomAccessories & decoration
Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs &amp; Dog Lovers

Interior Dog Beds

Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs & Dog Lovers
Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs &amp; Dog Lovers
Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs & Dog Lovers

We know that having pets is a gift and that sometimes, it's easy to forget that. With shedding hair and messy feeding areas causing grief and hassle, it's so easy to forget that furry friends are a real treasure, but whenever we look at them reclining in their favorite basket or curled up on the sofa, it gives us a warm feeling inside. 

5. Being able to keep clean.

homify HouseholdPet accessories
homify

homify
homify
homify

Have you ever been to a music festival and come home to a warm, invigorating shower? You know that sense of returning to the civilized world that it gave you? Well that's something you are probably taking for granted every day! Never underestimate how fantastic it is to be able to get clean at the touch of a button!

6. Spaces to work in.

工作區域 一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design Study/office
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design

工作區域

一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design

Any of you that live and work from home really should be grateful for the office that you have set up. Not only does it allow you added flexibility, but you are able to make a sustainable living, from the comfort of your own home, which is something that any office worker would most likely kill for! Count your blessings!

To find out how you can keep your home looking great, take a look at this article: Surprising things in your home that need a regular clean.

An amazing modular home built in just ONE DAY!
What are you grateful for in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks