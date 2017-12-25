Six things in our homes to be thankful for this holiday season

Christmas Day is here and for us, that means taking a moment to look back on the year and reflect on things that we are grateful for, but how often do we all look around the house and take stock of all the fantastic opportunities it gives us? We thought that this year, we would do exactly that and perhaps, instil you with a newfound sense of gratitude for all the work you and your preferred interior designer have put in!

From beautiful built-in kitchens that keep us nourished through to sleep havens that help us to prepare for the day ahead, let's see what you need to be thankful for this year!