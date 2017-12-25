Six things in our homes to be thankful for this holiday season

Christmas Day is here and for us, that means taking a moment to look back on the year and reflect on things that we are grateful for, but how often do we all look around the house and take stock of all the fantastic opportunities it gives us? We thought that this year, we would do exactly that and perhaps, instil you with a newfound sense of gratitude for all the work you and your preferred interior designer have put in!
From beautiful built-in kitchens that keep us nourished through to sleep havens that help us to prepare for the day ahead, let's see what you need to be thankful for this year!
To all the talented heating experts in the world, we say a massive thank you! Having the ability to stay warm, cozy and healthy in the colder months is a privilege that we really shouldn't be taking for granted. Whenever you touch the termostat, just take a minute to feel grateful.
When you have a functioning kitchen in place, it can be easy to forget what a gift it is! Anyone that has endured along and arduous kitchen revamp that required a diet of junk food for a few months will agree that a well-stocked and easy to use kitchen is something to be very grateful for indeed.
A fresh and relaxing bedroom is an absolute necessity, if you want to be as healthy and rested as possible. We don't know about you, but whenever we sink into our memory foam mattress, we feel very fortunate indeed. Those student days of futons and backaches are far behind us now.
We know that having pets is a gift and that sometimes, it's easy to forget that. With shedding hair and messy feeding areas causing grief and hassle, it's so easy to forget that furry friends are a real treasure, but whenever we look at them reclining in their favorite basket or curled up on the sofa, it gives us a warm feeling inside.
Have you ever been to a music festival and come home to a warm, invigorating shower? You know that sense of returning to the civilized world that it gave you? Well that's something you are probably taking for granted every day! Never underestimate how fantastic it is to be able to get clean at the touch of a button!
Any of you that live and work from home really should be grateful for the office that you have set up. Not only does it allow you added flexibility, but you are able to make a sustainable living, from the comfort of your own home, which is something that any office worker would most likely kill for! Count your blessings!
