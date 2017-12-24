An amazing modular home built in just ONE DAY!

If we told you that there are a host of talented architects over in Moscow, creating singularly spectacular modular homes that can be erected in one day, would you believe us? Well you should, as there are and today, we are going to prove it to you!

If the idea of a modern prefabricated home fills you with a sense of uncertainty, we want to help you overcome it by showing just how homey, cozy and stylish these innovative builds can be and when you learn how cost-effective they are, we think you'll be keen to ship one over! It's time to wave goodbye to standard and classic family home designs, as now is the time of the perfect prefab, so let's take a look at one!