An amazing modular home built in just ONE DAY!

If we told you that there are a host of talented architects over in Moscow, creating singularly spectacular modular homes that can be erected in one day, would you believe us? Well you should, as there are and today, we are going to prove it to you!
If the idea of a modern prefabricated home fills you with a sense of uncertainty, we want to help you overcome it by showing just how homey, cozy and stylish these innovative builds can be and when you learn how cost-effective they are, we think you'll be keen to ship one over! It's time to wave goodbye to standard and classic family home designs, as now is the time of the perfect prefab, so let's take a look at one!
This home is undeniably incredible-looking, but if we told you that it was fully constructed, included sewerage, electric and plumbing facets, in one day, we'd understand you being suspicious! The secret is that it has a small yet open-plan design that allows for fast assembly, but aesthetics have NOT been ignored, as you'll see!
Think that a wooden prefab home wouldn't be any good in a cold winter? Think again! The naturally insulating properties of wood make it perfect for cooler conditions and with toughened triple-glazed windows in place as well, you'll be snug as a bug in a very warm rug!
This snapshot really shows how and why the construction phase was so quick! Each module was built and completed off-site, before being shipped and craned into place. With a foundation pad laid, this will have only taken a couple of hours!
Can we take a minute to really appreciate how stunningly warm an all-wood interior looks, especially when drenched in natural sunlight as this one is? That's the reason for a fully glazed exterior wall. What a spot for sitting down to enjoy some home-cooked food!
As we said, this is a small property, but it has everything you could possibly need, including this charming little kitchen. We love the way the space has been distinguished from the rest of the room with some aged wooden wall cladding.
What we really enjoy about wooden prefabricated homes is that they seems to just slot into place wherever they are added! Given the organic nature of this building it looks great in a country setting, but it's also modern enough to work in more urban locations too.
Isn't it fascinating to see that entire homes are built and finished off-site, in a factory, before being dismantled into manageable chunks? It's such an efficient construction method that ensures a perfect fit.
We might be a little in love with the fact that a large and usable terrace is just a small and simple add-on to this innovative homes! This one almost doubles the sociable space!
Neat, petite and perfectly fit for purpose, this bathroom wants for nothing. The use of the under-sink space as a handy location for a washing machine is truly inspired and the use of wood, even in here, really adds a cute cabin feel.
You might be thinking that the size of this home wouldn't make for a terrifically comfortable space but we love how naturally each area flows into the next! It would be like living in a holiday cabin all year round and who wouldn't like that?
Finally, we had to give a shout-out to the brilliant storage system here. Not only does it give access to a huge amount of organization potential, it also acts as a handy room divide, which adds a little more bedroom privacy. Now that really is genius design!
