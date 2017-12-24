Last-minute tidying tips for the lazy cleaner

There's nothing that fills a lazy cleaner with more dread than a surprise visit from a friend or family member! Isn't it always the way that you get about 10 minutes of notice before everyone descends and when that does happen, you know that even the very best cleaners in the world can't get to your home and make it look presentable, which is why you need to be able to whip around yourself!

We've pulled together a list of the must-primp areas in your home that, when cleaned, will have your guests assuming that you maintain a fresh and fabulous home all day, every day! From keeping your hallways akin to more minimalist principles through to putting your dishwasher to good use as more than just a crockery cleaner, we have a host of terrific tips for you, right here, so let's get to cleaning!