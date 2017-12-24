Last-minute tidying tips for the lazy cleaner

There's nothing that fills a lazy cleaner with more dread than a surprise visit from a friend or family member! Isn't it always the way that you get about 10 minutes of notice before everyone descends and when that does happen, you know that even the very best cleaners in the world can't get to your home and make it look presentable, which is why you need to be able to whip around yourself!
We've pulled together a list of the must-primp areas in your home that, when cleaned, will have your guests assuming that you maintain a fresh and fabulous home all day, every day! From keeping your hallways akin to more minimalist principles through to putting your dishwasher to good use as more than just a crockery cleaner, we have a host of terrific tips for you, right here, so let's get to cleaning!
First things first, you know that your guests will be seated in your living room, so give your TV screen and any other technology items a lightening quick dust! The static they create attracts a film of grime really quickly and this will be a huge giveaway!
You can't predict when someone will need to use your fabulous bathroom, so don't take any chances of being shown up! Fold your towels neatly or consider changing them out for fresh ones, give the sink a quick wipe and always make sure that there is enough loo roll! Nothing embarrasses a guest more than needing to ask for some!
Your dishwasher is a godsend, there's no doubting that, but unless you've just emptied it, you'll probably have some dirty dishes that you haven't yet stacked in there. In the short term, throw all of your dirty crockery and cutlery inside and close the door, as nobody will ever want to see inside!
Nothing makes a room look and feel fresher than a healthy dose of natural light! Fling open your curtains and blinds and let the sun make your space dazzle, but if you want t up the game even more, flick on a couple of lamps to amplify the effect. You might also want to crack a window ever so slightly.
A sweet-smelling home is a home that everybody assumes is super clean and tidy, so light some scented candles and tap into that assumption! At Christmas time, something festive and spicy will work beautifully, but in summer, we recommend something with a citrus note.
Nothing will have people convinced that you are a house-proud clean freak quite like coasters scattered over every table! If guests know that they have to rest their cups on something, they will assume that every surface in your home is just as looked after and spotless. Clever!
We know that in winter months this might not be possible, but if the weather is clement, it might be worth putting your furry friends out in the garden for a little bit, just so that they don't leave any extra hair or dirt anywhere. Don't worry, they will forgive you as soon as you give them a treat!
Finally, think about first impressions. By keeping the hallway free of any and all clutter, your guests will instantly assume that you have a clean and tidy home, so it's time to throw all the family shoes in a cupboard, hang the coats properly and wait for the ill-timed knock on the door!
