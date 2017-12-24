Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Last-minute tidying tips for the lazy cleaner

press profile homify press profile homify
Proyecto Terrassa, Dröm Living Dröm Living Living room
Loading admin actions …

There's nothing that fills a lazy cleaner with more dread than a surprise visit from a friend or family member! Isn't it always the way that you get about 10 minutes of notice before everyone descends and when that does happen, you know that even the very best cleaners in the world can't get to your home and make it look presentable, which is why you need to be able to whip around yourself!

We've pulled together a list of the must-primp areas in your home that, when cleaned, will have your guests assuming that you maintain a fresh and fabulous home all day, every day! From keeping your hallways akin to more minimalist principles through to putting your dishwasher to good use as more than just a crockery cleaner, we have a host of terrific tips for you, right here, so let's get to cleaning!

1. Dust your technology.

Proyecto Terrassa, Dröm Living Dröm Living Living room
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

First things first, you know that your guests will be seated in your living room, so give your TV screen and any other technology items a lightening quick dust! The static they create attracts a film of grime really quickly and this will be a huge giveaway!

2. Fold the towels and add extra loo roll.

Bathroom Polygon arch&des Minimalist style bathroom Tiles White Bathroom
Polygon arch&amp;des

Bathroom

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

You can't predict when someone will need to use your fabulous bathroom, so don't take any chances of being shown up! Fold your towels neatly or consider changing them out for fresh ones, give the sink a quick wipe and always make sure that there is enough loo roll! Nothing embarrasses a guest more than needing to ask for some!

3. Hide everything in the dishwasher.

Cuisine | Intégration façon loft | IDF, LUSIARTE LUSIARTE Modern Kitchen
LUSIARTE

LUSIARTE
LUSIARTE
LUSIARTE

Your dishwasher is a godsend, there's no doubting that, but unless you've just emptied it, you'll probably have some dirty dishes that you haven't yet stacked in there. In the short term, throw all of your dirty crockery and cutlery inside and close the door, as nobody will ever want to see inside!

4. Get some light flowing.

LOFT DISEÑADO POR JUDITH FARRAN by HOME DECO ( centro de Barcelona), Home Deco Decoración Home Deco Decoración Living room
Home Deco Decoración

Home Deco Decoración
Home Deco Decoración
Home Deco Decoración

Nothing makes a room look and feel fresher than a healthy dose of natural light! Fling open your curtains and blinds and let the sun make your space dazzle, but if you want t up the game even more, flick on a couple of lamps to amplify the effect. You might also want to crack a window ever so slightly.

5. Light a scented candle.

Home Staging Como Vender una Vivienda Eficazmente, Markham Stagers Markham Stagers Living room White
Markham Stagers

Markham Stagers
Markham Stagers
Markham Stagers

A sweet-smelling home is a home that everybody assumes is super clean and tidy, so light some scented candles and tap into that assumption! At Christmas time, something festive and spicy will work beautifully, but in summer, we recommend something with a citrus note. 

6. Put some coasters out.

'Mary' transforming coffee table with drawer by La Primavera homify Living roomSide tables & trays
homify

'Mary' transforming coffee table with drawer by La Primavera

homify
homify
homify

Nothing will have people convinced that you are a house-proud clean freak quite like coasters scattered over every table! If guests know that they have to rest their cups on something, they will assume that every surface in your home is just as looked after and spotless. Clever!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Pop your pets out.

Dog CITY CARRIER (S) Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs & Dog Lovers Living roomAccessories & decoration
Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs &amp; Dog Lovers

Dog CITY CARRIER (S)

Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs & Dog Lovers
Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs &amp; Dog Lovers
Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs & Dog Lovers

We know that in winter months this might not be possible, but if the weather is clement, it might be worth putting your furry friends out in the garden for a little bit, just so that they don't leave any extra hair or dirt anywhere. Don't worry, they will forgive you as soon as you give them a treat!

8. Clear the hallway.

Hallway Loft Kolasinski Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs Solid Wood White
Loft Kolasinski

Hallway

Loft Kolasinski
Loft Kolasinski
Loft Kolasinski

Finally, think about first impressions. By keeping the hallway free of any and all clutter, your guests will instantly assume that you have a clean and tidy home, so it's time to throw all the family shoes in a cupboard, hang the coats properly and wait for the ill-timed knock on the door!

For more cleaning tips, take a look at this article: Daily kitchen cleaning tasks that will make your life easier.

6 amazing terrace roof ideas
Will you be ready for whoever turns up by following these tips?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks