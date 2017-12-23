6 amazing terrace roof ideas

Having a stylish and handy terrace is nothing short of a real bonus, but let's not forget that we can never rely on the weather to play ball all the time! With this in mind, we wanted to take a look at some cool, creative and, in some cases, cost-effective terrace roof ideas that we know you're going to want to copy.
When asking how to close a terrace cheaply, you need to make sure that you're not underselling your project, so harmonious style is critical and any talented architect will have some great ideas for you. Adding a roof might not have been at the top of your terrace priority list, but when we show you how to close a terrace, we think you'll be onboard!
If you have more of a rustic aesthetic happening with your terrace, you won't want to usurp that with a really modern and industrial roof, so what can you do? Well, we think that you can use materials to close a terrace that slink into the background, such as polycarbonate sheets, which allow lots of sunlight to flow in but don't make a massive style statement in their own right. Admit it; it's not the roof you're focusing on here, is it?
If you're wondering how to close a terrace yourself, there are few solutions better than a pergola! You won't get the all-weather protection necessarily, but you will get a more enclosed look and feel and if you wanted to add some sheeting on top, you could easily do so. The best part about this idea is that pergolas are so simple to install that you definitely won't need to call in the cavalry.
How's this for a cheeky little idea? If you yearn for a terrace but your home simply isn't set-up to accept one, why not portion off a small section of say, your living room, and create a balcony feel? You won't even need to tackle a separate roof, as it will already be in place!
For a more tropical vibe, which always works with a terrace, a natural wood roof is a great idea. Of course, you'll need to call in a top carpenter to get the finish just right, but when you look at how great this example looks, isn't it worth it? What a warm and snug aesthetic it creates! Add a few candles and an evening sat here would be a dream.
A glass roof will close a terrace like nothing else, as it doesn't look as though there is a roof on it at all! Allowing the light to flow in as well as offering up a starlight canopy at night, glass terrace roofs could be our all-time favorite option. They give you a really hot and steamy feel in summer too!
Finally, no terrace roof idea is as cost-effective as bamboo sheeting. Great for keeping the rain off, creating a more cabana-like vibe and not costing the earth, this is a material that even a novice can master quickly and when it needs replacing, you can simply recycle it. So sustainable!
