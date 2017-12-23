6 amazing terrace roof ideas

Having a stylish and handy terrace is nothing short of a real bonus, but let's not forget that we can never rely on the weather to play ball all the time! With this in mind, we wanted to take a look at some cool, creative and, in some cases, cost-effective terrace roof ideas that we know you're going to want to copy.

When asking how to close a terrace cheaply, you need to make sure that you're not underselling your project, so harmonious style is critical and any talented architect will have some great ideas for you. Adding a roof might not have been at the top of your terrace priority list, but when we show you how to close a terrace, we think you'll be onboard!