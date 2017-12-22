20 small bedrooms that display BIG style

How to decorate a small room. That really is a burning question, isn't it? Of course, we all have a few ideas in our heads, but when it comes to turning a tiny space into a beautiful and modern bedroom, it can be tricky to get the balance right, which is why we decided to look at how interior designers do it! We've taken particular inspiration from designers in the New York area, as they regularly contend with tiny apartment and boy, do we think we've found a host of incredible ideas for you to be inspired by!

If you have a boudoir that is currently more cramped that creative and elegant, come with us now, as your classically stunning and comfortable bedroom is just a few pictures away!