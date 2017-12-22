Your browser is out-of-date.

20 small bedrooms that display BIG style

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Scandinavian style bedroom
How to decorate a small room. That really is a burning question, isn't it? Of course, we all have a few ideas in our heads, but when it comes to turning a tiny space into a beautiful and modern bedroom, it can be tricky to get the balance right, which is why we decided to look at how interior designers do it! We've taken particular inspiration from designers in the New York area, as they regularly contend with tiny apartment and boy, do we think we've found a host of incredible ideas for you to be inspired by! 

If you have a boudoir that is currently more cramped that creative and elegant, come with us now, as your classically stunning and comfortable bedroom is just a few pictures away!

1. Pastel colors and natural wood have created a real sleep haven here, even if there's not much room to walk around.

2. The integrated storage in this bedroom really keeps the function working alongside fashionable touches, such as a gallery wall.

3. A selection of black and white photos have added a wealth of charm and artistic integrity here. So trendy!

4. It might not be big, but this bedroom is wonderfully open and usable. Love the DIY dressing table!

5. What an idea! Building up instead of out really frees up a huge amount of floor space here. Enough for a sofa bed in fact!

6. Talking of building up, just look at the way a raised platform bed has given way to extra storage here! Dreamy!

7. Small and shared, choosing to install bunk beds in this children's room was a stroke of genius. It doesn't feel cramped at all!

8. Small furniture has allowed for so much more personality here. A single bed really isn't the end of the world!

9. Built-in storage allows for a more cozy and put together look. Open shelving prevents the scheme looking too claustrophobic too.

10. Can you believe how incredible AND useful all of this storage is? What a look! Very Scandinavian!

11. WOW! Open shelving, a ladder and some industrial touches have transformed this bedroom into a boutique!

12. Modular furniture is perfect for small rooms, as you can add more if you need it and most are easily affixed to a wall.

13. Using an all-white scheme here has certainly helped to make the space seem far bigger and fresher. Beautiful!

14. Minimalism done right! There's no compromise on quality, style or function here but the aesthetic is utterly incredible.

15. Creating different levels in a small room really trick the eye into seeing a bigger space. You get so much more storage too.

16. A splash of cool color, such as blue, really adds some artistic flair, but without shrinking the room! This blue is gorgeous.

17. Low ceilings call for one thing: low furniture! Futon beds and the like really open up a room and add a touch of zen.

18. This bedroom is so unfussy but it looks incredibly welcoming. By negating a lot of furniture and selecting sumptuous bedding, it works so well.

19. This huge rabbit decal has created a natural focal point that totally distracts from the small dimensions at play. Clever!

20. Finally, how about removing a wall? The metal divides here have created a far bigger space, but still offer proper dissection. Incredible!

For a little more bedroom inspiration, take a look at this article: Which color is best for the bedroom?

Are you ready to open up your bedroom a little more, through your design choices?

