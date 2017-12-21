Your browser is out-of-date.

Have yourself a zodiac inspired Christmas!

​Christmas Inspiration: The Tree, LOMBOK LOMBOK Living room
'Tis the season to decorate your home with a festive flair, but if you aren't sure what style to go for or which colors to use, it's homify to the rescue with a fun and rather quirky idea! We know that interior designers are nothing short of geniuses when it comes to Christmas decor and while they might not have thought about taking inspiration from zodiac signs before, we like to think they will, after this! 

To give your elegant living room a bit more pizazz this Christmas time, come with us now as we tell you which colors and motifs are thought to be an accurate representation of your star sign. This is just for fun though, so don't worry if you prefer a different sign's ideas!

1. Cancer.

​Christmas Inspiration: The Tree, LOMBOK LOMBOK Living room
LOMBOK

​Christmas Inspiration: The Tree

LOMBOK
LOMBOK
LOMBOK

It's all about creating a cozy and snug festive den for anyone born under the sign of Cancer, which is why a real tree and glittering decorations are a great bet! You don't need to go raiding your perfectly coiffed garden for a tree though, just pop to your local garden center!

2. Leo.

O Melhor Natal de Sempre, DeBORLA DeBORLA Living roomAccessories & decoration
DeBORLA

DeBORLA
DeBORLA
DeBORLA

Characterized as being one of, if not THE, most bold star signs, Leo's will always want to make a real splash in terms of Christmas decorating. Big trees and bright red ornaments will really tap into a look that is fit for any king!

3. Virgo.

Möbel zu Weihnachten, KwiK Designmöbel GmbH KwiK Designmöbel GmbH Dining roomTables Wood Brown
KwiK Designmöbel GmbH

KwiK Designmöbel GmbH
KwiK Designmöbel GmbH
KwiK Designmöbel GmbH

A touch of minimalism always seems to work well in a Virgo household, which is why sparse ornaments, in a neutral color will always look the part. White decorations and a similarly furnished table will really appeal to the simple and unfussy Virgo taste!

4. Libra.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The sign that is most connected to balance, Libra naturally denotes a good level of symmetrical design and that can be easily applied to Christmas! An artificial tree, with lights already added and a few shimmering ornaments will work well. Silver is a particularly appropriate color and decorations will usually be hung in multiples of an equal number.

5. Scorpio.

Decoración navideña hotel 4 estrellas en Las Ramblas de Barcelona, Cor d'estel Cor d'estel Interior landscaping
Cor d&#39;estel

Cor d'estel
Cor d&#39;estel
Cor d'estel

No sign loves a touch of luxe quite like Scorpio, which is why full trees, packed with a host oflarge and incredibly beautiful decorations will be the perfect choice. You'll nearly always want to add some swathes of organza ribbon and we thinkthat gold is the ideal color scheme to choose.

6. Sagittarius.

homify Living roomAccessories & decoration Metal Black
homify

homify
homify
homify

Naturally eclectic and creative, anyone born under the sign of Sagittarius will want to push the boat out in terms of more unusual Christmas decorating styles, which is why a metal tree could be perfect! Contemporary, funky and impossible to ignore, the boldness of the design will work so well and add some homemade decorations and you'll have an incredible look.

7. Capricorn.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

You guys are a sentimental bunch and as such, we normally see more traditional trees and Christmas decorations in place! Large trees with elegant white lights and a heady mix of traditional ornaments will look ideal, especially if you go for recognizable old school colors, such as red and gold together.

8. Aquarius.

Christmas '14, Farrow & Ball Farrow & Ball Living room
Farrow &amp; Ball

Christmas '14

Farrow & Ball
Farrow &amp; Ball
Farrow & Ball

Never ones to take the standard or boring path, Aquarius' love a more funky and colorful Christmas decorating scheme and we know that bright hues will play a huge part in your scheme. In fact, we doubt you have a color scheme in mind, but instead, will fill a tree with every color bauble under the sun!

9. Pisces.

Christmas Dinning Room, Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa Eclectic style dining room
Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa

Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa
Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa
Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa

 Zen. That's the guiding force for Pisces Christmas tree! Not only will the tree have a very prescriptive and chic color scheme, often cool metallics, but the gift wrap will always coordinate as well, to create a really seamless and striking scheme. Silver or champagne gold will definitely be at the top of your color list!

10. Aries.

O Melhor Natal de Sempre - Coleção Red Winter 2016, DeBORLA DeBORLA Living roomAccessories & decoration Red
DeBORLA

DeBORLA
DeBORLA
DeBORLA

Now then. Aries' are a fun bunch that really get into the Christmas spirit, with trees tat look as though they are struggling under the weight of all the gorgeous ornaments! Fun colors are consistently selected, with red and white being particularly popular, but in the form of cute and quirky baubles.

11. Taurus.

Christmas Lifestyle, M&S M&S Living room
M&amp;S

Christmas Lifestyle

M&S
M&amp;S
M&S

Some might call you stubborn, but we prefer to focus on your steadfast appreciation of nature as your key characteristic! Natural Christmas decorations will always be your favorite, with driftwood wall hangings and soft colors on your tree. We don't think you'd sniff at some raffia ribbon either, or a little hessian!

12. Gemini.

Christmas Lifestyle, M&S M&S Living roomAccessories & decoration
M&amp;S

Christmas Lifestyle

M&S
M&amp;S
M&S

You romantic bunch! Natrally, you're drawn to the pretty, more traditionally feminine colors and at Christmas, we think this will translate into a white tree with pink and silver additions. We also think there will be a good dose of soft textiles, such as velvet. How lovely!

For more Christmas inspiration, take a look at this article: 20 modern Christmas tree alternatives.

So...did you like the scheme we came up with for your star sign?

