Have yourself a zodiac inspired Christmas!

'Tis the season to decorate your home with a festive flair, but if you aren't sure what style to go for or which colors to use, it's homify to the rescue with a fun and rather quirky idea! We know that interior designers are nothing short of geniuses when it comes to Christmas decor and while they might not have thought about taking inspiration from zodiac signs before, we like to think they will, after this!

To give your elegant living room a bit more pizazz this Christmas time, come with us now as we tell you which colors and motifs are thought to be an accurate representation of your star sign. This is just for fun though, so don't worry if you prefer a different sign's ideas!