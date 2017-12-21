Your browser is out-of-date.

10 small bedroom designs that really work.

신도림 쌍용플래티넘시티 24py 아파트 인테리어_이사후 by 홍예디자인,
There's absolutely nothing stopping you from turning a small space into a wonderfully creative, beautiful and comfortable bedroom, apart from your imagination. Because we are all feeling a little frazzled as the year comes to an end, we thought it might be useful to show you some finished projects that will give you great ideas and trust us when we say that we've really gone for it here, by looking at what interior designers in Tokyo have been coming up with, as they notoriously have little room to work with. 

If your bedroom is less fab and more drab, come with us now to find out how you can tap into more creativity and style, but don't blame us if your formerly romantic little haven suddenly needs a more industrial boudoir aesthetic, as you're going to see some fantastic ones!

1. A small double bed.

일산 22평 호텔 같은 싱글남 홈스타일링 ,
What we love about this design is that the token large-as-possible bed has been negated in favor of a more modest style, that leaves enough space for a handy dresser and a floor lamp. Don;t forget that once you're in bed and asleep, you'll no bemoan a slightly smaller space to curl up in!

2. The bedroom that's also an office.

부산 북유럽 스타일 복층 아파트 인테리어,
When every inch of space counts, you need to really assess what you need and what you can do away with. Here, we are inspired by the way that a desk set-up has been included, to get a whole lot more bang for a small bedroom buck. With out the desk in place, maybe there would have been space for a wardrobe, but nothing else, so this is a far more sensible distribution of available room. 

3. A bedroom with a view.

신도림 쌍용플래티넘시티 24py 아파트 인테리어_이사후 by 홍예디자인,
Dark colors aren't usually a good idea in a small bedroom, but here, it helps to showcase what makes the room so special; the view! Seemingly stretching out and embracing the entire bed area, this view really does mean that little else is needed in the room, as there is decoration and ever-changing style just outside of the glass.

4. Natural and unfussy.

22평 복도식 모던 홈스타일링,
A wooden bed, integrated headboard lighting and wood flooring. That's literally all that this bedroom has in it but what a great finish! Is it just us, or is there a decidedly zen feel to this space? We love that a small calendar is the only real accessory, as it makes for such a soft take on minimalism.

5. White put to great use.

homify Modern Bedroom
Clever stuff! By using white on the bottom half of the walls here, as a contrast to the dark stripe at the top, there is a sense of increased space and integral style as well. The whole bottom half of the room just seems to disappear before your eyes and with some feature bed linen, you don't even have time to notice small dimensions.

6. Using the width.

When a bedroom is small but also awkwardly laid out, it can be a nightmare to get any semblance of design in place but this room has mastered it! The window dictates the layout possibilities, to a certain extent, but the interior designer knew that by using the width of the room, a sumptuous and generous space could be created. Keeping the window clear has allowed for so much light to pour in, which has really supported the almost Scandinavian aesthetic. 

7. Luxury materials work too.

파스텔톤의 따뜻한 신혼집 _ 33py,
If you're enjoying these projects but know that your tastes run a little more to the luxury end of the scale, don;t assume that you can't enjoy a small but decadent boudoir, as this project proves that you really can! Feature wallpaper, an eye-catching light fixture and a simple canopy all look phenomenal, but without drowning out all of the floor space.

8. Cool blue for a natural feel.

homify Modern Bedroom
Who doesn't love a pop of color? We know we do and using cooler hues, such as this blue, really help to make a room feel far more open. Plus, never underestimate the validity of creating a focal point that masterfully distracts from unfortunate and small dimensions! You barely even notice all the built-in closets here, because of the blue!

9. Windows playing a big part.

Now this really is a minuscule bedroom, but by making the fully glazed far wall the star of the show, who cares? There's enough space for a comfortable bed and a side table, so really, who wouldn't want to fall asleep under the stars and wake up drenched in sunlight? 

10. With ingenious storage.

Finally, we had to show you this bedroom, for two reasons. Firstly, we love the use of a sliding door here, as it negates any awkward transitions and has a mirror on it too, but also, look at all the ingenious storage! By building the bed up on a platform, there is more than enough drawer space to comfortably house any and all clothing. We love the creation of a snug nook, by putting the bed in the window alcove too. That's really making a dollar out of fifteen cents!

Are you feeling inspired to do more with your small bedroom now?

