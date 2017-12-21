10 small bedroom designs that really work.

There's absolutely nothing stopping you from turning a small space into a wonderfully creative, beautiful and comfortable bedroom, apart from your imagination. Because we are all feeling a little frazzled as the year comes to an end, we thought it might be useful to show you some finished projects that will give you great ideas and trust us when we say that we've really gone for it here, by looking at what interior designers in Tokyo have been coming up with, as they notoriously have little room to work with.

If your bedroom is less fab and more drab, come with us now to find out how you can tap into more creativity and style, but don't blame us if your formerly romantic little haven suddenly needs a more industrial boudoir aesthetic, as you're going to see some fantastic ones!