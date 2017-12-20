Tips from grandma: how to solve winter dryness

Have you ever noticed that in winter, your skin and hair get shockingly dry? That's because you're so busy using heaters and radiators that you are sucking every nuance of moisture out of your home. You might be surprised to learn that professional heating experts actually recommend that you find ways to moisten environments a little more and don't go worrying that this will make for a cold home! You'll still be able to enjoy a super cozy and sumptuous modern living room or a terrifically traditional and romantic bedroom that feels warm and snug!

Back in the day, everyone knew how to moisten an environment to keep it comfortable and pleasant, so we wanted to take a look at some old housewives's tricks for tackling a dry environment at home. Your grandma will definitely have a few opinions, but we've brought our family tips and tricks into play for you today, so if you need to know how to humidify the environment, come with us now!