Tips from grandma: how to solve winter dryness

Have you ever noticed that in winter, your skin and hair get shockingly dry? That's because you're so busy using heaters and radiators that you are sucking every nuance of moisture out of your home. You might be surprised to learn that professional heating experts actually recommend that you find ways to moisten environments a little more and don't go worrying that this will make for a cold home! You'll still be able to enjoy a super cozy and sumptuous modern living room or a terrifically traditional and romantic bedroom that feels warm and snug!
Back in the day, everyone knew how to moisten an environment to keep it comfortable and pleasant, so we wanted to take a look at some old housewives's tricks for tackling a dry environment at home. Your grandma will definitely have a few opinions, but we've brought our family tips and tricks into play for you today, so if you need to know how to humidify the environment, come with us now!
One of the worst culprits in terms of home dryness in the winter is your dehumidifier! We know that you need to maintain a good balance of moisture and dryness, to prevent mildew building up, but if you suck every last ounce of moisture out of your rooms, you'll quickly get uncomfortable!
If you grab a ceramic bowl or two, pour a little water into them and place near to a heat source, such as a radiator. They will naturally evaporate and add a little more moisture to the room, but not to the point of being wet.
If you're a little unsure about having random bowls of water hanging around, add some essential oils to them and you'll get an amazing natural air freshener, as well as better moisture. Nobody will ever wonder what's going on if they smell great!
House plants are an amazing source of clean air and moisture, so try to house them close to your radiators and stay on top of the watering schedule! Plants such as ferns and palms will work especially well.
Yes! An excuse to get a little more creative in the kitchen! We all know that winter is soups and stews season and if you cook something that takes a long time to simmer, on top of your stove, you will naturally create a healthy amount of steam. Stand above it and your face will feel totally reinvigorated!
We know that popping the tumble drier on is tempting in winter but if you hang your clean washing up, as it dries, it will release a little more moisture into the air. It will take a little longer to dry this way, but your home and skin really will thank you for it!
Just before you take a shower or a hot bath, try to remember to turn your bathroom and bedroom radiators off, as this will help to encourage your steam to waft through and inject a little moisture. Don;t worry; you can hang a towel on a warm radiator, so you don't feel too cold.
Now this really is a top for the grandmas of the world! they all know that the electric stove dries the environment in a home, but so too can real fires, which is why adding a little fresh air really helps. If you're feeling brave, crack one window at night, just to let an influx of cool but moisture-ridden air in. You'll wake up feeling far more refreshed.
Finally, when a rainy days hits, open a window and get the full benefit of some refreshing damp air. If you don;t want to risk a deluge in your living room, that's totally understandable, so just open a kitchen window, where any droplets can be quickly mopped up.
