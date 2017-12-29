Your browser is out-of-date.

18 brilliant ideas for smart space-optimization in small apartments

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
16VT_Ristrutturazione di un appartamento di pregio, Chantal Forzatti architetto Chantal Forzatti architetto Boys Bedroom MDF White
For those of us who are living in a small home, accommodating all the belongings & accessories in a visually sound manner oftentimes poses a big challenge. A home lower on dimensions mandates utilization of every available nook & cranny in as appealing a way as possible so that the neat accents contribute to pimping up the dwelling (particularly when elaborate decor is not an option).

With the increasing paucity of space, contemporary home professionals are resorting more & more to out-of-the-box ideas for furnishing elements, in order to lavish the maximum possible practicality to the different living spaces. Be it any style of home design, a bit of creativity is a sure-shot way to add a WOW factor, when done thoughtfully. Lately, many useful solutions like multifarious elements, integrated spaces and multipurpose spaces are being explored to fulfil the client’s wish alongside lending a chic touch of utility.

This homify story offers you 18 wonderful ideas to make the most of the spaces in small apartments, that blend creativity, practical poise & visual appeal to extend amazingly inspirational functional areas. Curious? Let us have a closer look!

1. Ingenious furniture disappearing into the wall- this entire workstation can be pulled out of the closet as required.

CASA DF, Bodà Bodà Modern Study Room and Home Office
Bodà

2. Tailored convenience in floor-to-ceiling format, like this cabinet here… ..

Armadio mansarda moderno, CORDEL s.r.l. CORDEL s.r.l. BedroomWardrobes & closets Wood White
CORDEL s.r.l.

3. Exploiting the high ceilings for a variety of functions- height of usability!

16VT_Ristrutturazione di un appartamento di pregio, Chantal Forzatti architetto Chantal Forzatti architetto Boys Bedroom MDF White
Chantal Forzatti architetto

4. Natty wall niches add valuable space with the mirror creating an illusion of a larger area.

Portaportese , Archifacturing Archifacturing Modern Bathroom Stone
Archifacturing

5. Versatile storage for tidy practicality- Stash away your delicates neatly as you enjoy your favorite sitcom on the idiot box!

Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Genzano, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern Bedroom
Facile Ristrutturare

6. Seamless fluidity between functional areas- integrated openness is the clever way out.

Bristol House, Maxmar Construction LTD Maxmar Construction LTD Kitchen units MDF Grey
Maxmar Construction LTD

Bristol House

7. Flexible fronts for a prim utilitarian surprise- this mini kitchen neatly retreats behind the cabinet doors.

Relax in montagna, GIRANINTERNI GIRANINTERNI Modern Kitchen
GIRANINTERNI

8. Floating elements like this bright washbasin counter save floor space while adding visual flair.

Recupero Sottotetto - Duplex 2, enzoferrara architetti enzoferrara architetti Modern Bathroom
enzoferrara architetti

9. Vibrantly painted pallet frames screwed onto the wall- quick & easy DIY to house all kinds of small accessories.

Ristrutturazione completa appartamento a Roma , piano a piano a Modern Bedroom
piano a

10. Plenty of room for sundry items- this stairway-cum-cabinetry nails it in eclectic style.

Mobile-scala, Falegnameria Grelli Falegnameria Grelli Living room
Falegnameria Grelli

11. Modern room divider packs a solid punch of functional allure loaded with storage sass.

Appartamento CM, MIROarchitetti MIROarchitetti Modern Living Room
MIROarchitetti

12. Underbed convenience rings in ample tidiness- just look at this bed oozing practicality!

Scrivanie e scrittoi per ragazzi/e, Nidi Nidi Modern Kid's Room Engineered Wood Yellow
Nidi

13. Tapping into the slope of clever usefulness- this window-side seating area offers luminous heartiness while the dresser utilizes the corner wall.

Kitchenette homify Modern Kitchen
homify

Kitchenette

14. Greenish transparency of glass sliders for clean separation of spaces- sliding elegance bedecks fluid transitions.

ESTERO, Starg Starg Modern Bedroom White
Starg

15. Charmingly concealed furniture- this table with wheels can be easily hidden in the closet as well as pulled out as required.

Relax in montagna, GIRANINTERNI GIRANINTERNI Modern Living Room
GIRANINTERNI

16. Creating an illusion of depth- interesting door design for a pleasing visual effect.

casa dei colori, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
studio ferlazzo natoli

17. Making use of the corners- these minimalist kitchen drawers convey a truly genius designer functionality.

Ngurah Rai Residence, BB Studio Designs BB Studio Designs Kitchen units
BB Studio Designs

18. A vertical library solution for graceful stacking- what do you think about this neat little arrangement?

Colonne porta libri, Extendo Extendo Living roomShelves
Extendo

Which other innovative optimization ideas do you have up your sleeve? Share with us in comments!

