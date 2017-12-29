Avoid making these 8 dirty bathroom mistakes!

The creative touch of bathroom designers cannot guarantee the neat maintenance of your bathroom; it is something that hinges entirely on your bathroom habits. Even the smallest & the most modest of bathrooms can appear elegant & sassy when the upkeep is characterized by tidiness. Every one of us motors through the bathroom routine, like on autopilot. But it is the ingrained habits that matter. Are yours the cleanest ones? Read on to find out if you're making these mistakes enlisted in today’s homify article… ..
Studies have shown that if you leave the lid open when you flush, germ-filled water droplets (& whatever else is in the toilet) can get sprayed across the room—even upto 6 feet away from the toilet! And those pathogens can linger in the air long enough to settle in a filthy film all around the bathroom. So it is advisable to ensure that everyone in the household follows lid-down flushing.
Many of us consider storing the toothbrush inside the medicine cabinet a clever way to keep toilet bacteria at bay, but one could not be more wrong. Trapped in a cabinet/ closed container, your brush may not be able to dry fully between uses, creating a hospitable environment for germs. It is, therefore, recommended that you store toothbrushes in an upright position in a ventilated/ open holder, and not touching other brushes, to counter the risk of cross-contamination. And that shut toilet lid greatly helps here too!
Anything you apply to your face MUST be kept out of the contamination path of toilet bacteria. Moreover, leaving out/ storing your makeup on the counter/ in the bathroom can make it even more vulnerable to germ growth facilitated by the moisture content.
Keep beauty supplies safely away from grime in boxes/ drawers, clean brushes well, and replace old/ expired makeup as & when required.
By doing this, you are simply inviting bacteria that just love breeding on these cute, fluffy mesh shower accessories designed to hold-in soap & water to help you lather up to your satisfaction. Replacing the loofah every 3-4 weeks is a good idea to keep germs away.
Washing the bath towels after every 3 uses is a hygienic rule of thumb to follow, provided you hang them spread out to dry on a towel rail. Hanging them on hooks to dry is not a good option as moisture (and any excess soap collected on the towel) can remain trapped between the folds, which could result in mildew & bacteria growth.
If you never turn on the exhaust fan/ do not open the windows while showering AND for upto 20 minutes after bath, the lingering bathroom moisture can cause a host of health issues.
Your humble shower curtain is not something to overlook when it comes to cleanliness & hygiene. Regular washing and proper drying are essential to keep pathogens away. To keep mildew at bay for longer, pull the shower curtain across your bath (& not scrunched to 1 side) between showers to let it air dry thoroughly. And remember to keep those windows open & that exhaust turned on for a while!
Recent studies have proven that anything you take along into the bathroom can get contaminated with lingering germs or faecal matter. YUCK! And, even if you are careful enough to wash your hands after every bathroom break, no one disinfects the phone if carrying it in… do you?