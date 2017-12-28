Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

667 square feet of homey comfort in industrial chic style

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Appartamento di 62 m2, Mosca, Russia, Archventil - Architecture and Design Studio Archventil - Architecture and Design Studio Industrial style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Italian architects from ARCHVENTIL have created a cozy Russian apartment spanning nearly 667 square feet, which appealingly proves that small size is NOT a limiting factor in furnishing a home stylishly if correct amounts of thoughtful design, creativity & functional poise are blended in a tasteful manner. This lovely apartment conveys a lot of personality and shines in industrial chic design. The snug core of inviting warmth is enveloped in contemporary charm, which makes this dwelling an inspirational piece of architectural design & interior decoration. Sounds interesting? Have a peek with this homify tour!

Kitchen.

Appartamento di 62 m2, Mosca, Russia, Archventil - Architecture and Design Studio Archventil - Architecture and Design Studio Industrial style kitchen
Archventil—Architecture and Design Studio

Archventil - Architecture and Design Studio
Archventil—Architecture and Design Studio
Archventil - Architecture and Design Studio

The kitchen boasts of an elegant wooden parquet floor and typical industrial-style kitchen detailing. The combination of chrome and wood is modish and comfy at the same time. One sureshot eye-catcher is the blackboard wall. Note the illuminated shelves. 

Lighting.

Appartamento di 62 m2, Mosca, Russia, Archventil - Architecture and Design Studio Archventil - Architecture and Design Studio Industrial style kitchen
Archventil—Architecture and Design Studio

Archventil - Architecture and Design Studio
Archventil—Architecture and Design Studio
Archventil - Architecture and Design Studio

In apartments with limited space, the right choice of color, material and light can make the space appear larger. The choice of the lamps/ lighting fixtures should go with the chosen style of furnishing & decor. The lighting in this kitchen has been gracefully accomplished by employing characteristic industrial style lamps.

Bedroom.

Appartamento di 62 m2, Mosca, Russia, Archventil - Architecture and Design Studio Archventil - Architecture and Design Studio Industrial style bedroom
Archventil—Architecture and Design Studio

Archventil - Architecture and Design Studio
Archventil—Architecture and Design Studio
Archventil - Architecture and Design Studio

The well-lit cozy bedroom also conveys the industrial essence of design through luminaires that optimally distribute the radiance throughout the room. These are supplemented by ample natural light. For the big bed, smart selection of colors makes it look timeless AND modern. The bed occupies almost the entire space, but there is still room for decorative trifles. Did you notice the glazed wall on the side and the single-mirror wall behind the bed? What a clever concept to visually enlarge the space!

Bathroom.

Appartamento di 62 m2, Mosca, Russia, Archventil - Architecture and Design Studio Archventil - Architecture and Design Studio Industrial style bathroom
Archventil—Architecture and Design Studio

Archventil - Architecture and Design Studio
Archventil—Architecture and Design Studio
Archventil - Architecture and Design Studio

Small bathrooms benefit from a careful selection of sanitaryware. Here, the whole ambiance of the bathroom is characterized solely by the unconventional, round washbasin & chrome-plated elements like the towel rail. Again, a floor-to-ceiling mirror has been incorporated to the make the entire space appear twice as big.

Decoration.

Appartamento di 62 m2, Mosca, Russia, Archventil - Architecture and Design Studio Archventil - Architecture and Design Studio industrial style corridor, hallway & stairs
Archventil—Architecture and Design Studio

Archventil - Architecture and Design Studio
Archventil—Architecture and Design Studio
Archventil - Architecture and Design Studio

Original decorations attract one & all, and these boots in the hallway are no exception. Black, polished & calf-high, these leather boots successfully double up as decor pieces. Some singularity, eh?

10 rustic kitchens that will unleash your inner cook
Which design ideas are you going to take home from here?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks