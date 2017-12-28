667 square feet of homey comfort in industrial chic style

Italian architects from ARCHVENTIL have created a cozy Russian apartment spanning nearly 667 square feet, which appealingly proves that small size is NOT a limiting factor in furnishing a home stylishly if correct amounts of thoughtful design, creativity & functional poise are blended in a tasteful manner. This lovely apartment conveys a lot of personality and shines in industrial chic design. The snug core of inviting warmth is enveloped in contemporary charm, which makes this dwelling an inspirational piece of architectural design & interior decoration. Sounds interesting? Have a peek with this homify tour!
The kitchen boasts of an elegant wooden parquet floor and typical industrial-style kitchen detailing. The combination of chrome and wood is modish and comfy at the same time. One sureshot eye-catcher is the blackboard wall. Note the illuminated shelves.
In apartments with limited space, the right choice of color, material and light can make the space appear larger. The choice of the lamps/ lighting fixtures should go with the chosen style of furnishing & decor. The lighting in this kitchen has been gracefully accomplished by employing characteristic industrial style lamps.
The well-lit cozy bedroom also conveys the industrial essence of design through luminaires that optimally distribute the radiance throughout the room. These are supplemented by ample natural light. For the big bed, smart selection of colors makes it look timeless AND modern. The bed occupies almost the entire space, but there is still room for decorative trifles. Did you notice the glazed wall on the side and the single-mirror wall behind the bed? What a clever concept to visually enlarge the space!
Small bathrooms benefit from a careful selection of sanitaryware. Here, the whole ambiance of the bathroom is characterized solely by the unconventional, round washbasin & chrome-plated elements like the towel rail. Again, a floor-to-ceiling mirror has been incorporated to the make the entire space appear twice as big.
Original decorations attract one & all, and these boots in the hallway are no exception. Black, polished & calf-high, these leather boots successfully double up as decor pieces. Some singularity, eh?